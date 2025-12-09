James Franklin tells Pat McAfee how his coaching experiences have prepared him to take over at Virginia Tech. (2:06)

Franklin to McAfee: We've got a ton of work to do at Virginia Tech (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Penn State co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Ty Howle as the Hokies' new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Howle is expected to be the Hokies' playcaller for new head coach James Franklin, who brings yet another former Penn State colleague to his staff after defensive coordinator Brent Pry also opted to return to Blacksburg with Franklin, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Howle has been at Penn State since 2020, including as co-offensive coordinator since 2022. He worked as tight ends coach while at Penn State, working with standouts Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, who won the Mackey Award last season as the nation's outstanding tight end.

He also had coaching stints at Western Illinois and NC State after playing offensive line for the Nittany Lions under former coaches Joe Paterno and Bill O'Brien.