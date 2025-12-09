Stephen A. Smith criticizes Notre Dame's reaction to being left out of the College Football Playoff field, saying the Fighting Irish did it to themselves. (1:38)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua is aware of potential NFL interest in coach Marcus Freeman but will push to retain Freeman and make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches.

Freeman is 43-12 as Notre Dame's coach, and he led the team to the national title game last season. Notre Dame completed its season at 10-2 and opted out of a bowl invitation after being snubbed for the College Football Playoff. Although Freeman, 39, has never coached in the NFL, industry sources expect him to be on the radar for the New York Giants and other potential openings.

"Everybody has eyes on Marcus," Bevacqua said. "College has eyes on Marcus; NFL has eyes on Marcus. I bet Hollywood has eyes on Marcus. ... He's the absolute best coach in the country for Notre Dame, full stop, one of the greatest college coaches in the country."

Last December, Freeman agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season. Notre Dame doesn't release salary information, but Freeman earned more than $7.4 million in 2023, federal tax documents show.

Bevacqua, who did not hire Freeman and took over for Jack Swarbrick as athletic director in March 2024, said one of his primary obligations is to ensure Freeman feels valued at Notre Dame.

"I can say with 100% certainty he feels that way, and Notre Dame is totally aligned around the importance of college football for Notre Dame," Bevacqua said. "... I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year."

Bevacqua added that Freeman's contract will be revised annually to ensure his position among the sport's highest-paid coaches. He also expects the CFB snub to provide added incentive for Freeman in 2026.

"He won't forget," Bevacqua said. "He has a long memory. This will be motivation for him, that's for sure."