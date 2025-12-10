Open Extended Reactions

Indiana is likely to be without Stephen Daley for the playoffs after the defensive end suffered an injury during the Big Ten championship postgame celebration, coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Wednesday.

Cignetti called the injury "serious" and said Daley is "probably" done for the season.

Daley, a senior who transferred in from Kent State this past offseason, ranks third nationally with 19 tackles for loss. He also has 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles, including three tackles and a sack in Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Cignetti didn't specify the injury, but confirmed it happened after the game, calling it "sort of unbelievable." It's unclear when the injury happened, but Daley was seen limping while high-fiving fans in the stands behind the end zone.

The undefeated Hoosiers, coming off their first Big Ten title since 1967, have a first-round bye in the playoff, then will face the winner of Oklahoma-Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.