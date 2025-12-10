        <
        >

          Indiana likely without DE Stephen Daley for CFP

          • Jake TrotterDec 10, 2025, 07:13 PM
            Close
              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
            Follow on X

          Indiana is likely to be without Stephen Daley for the playoffs after the defensive end suffered an injury during the Big Ten championship postgame celebration, coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Wednesday.

          Cignetti called the injury "serious" and said Daley is "probably" done for the season.

          Daley, a senior who transferred in from Kent State this past offseason, ranks third nationally with 19 tackles for loss. He also has 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles, including three tackles and a sack in Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

          Cignetti didn't specify the injury, but confirmed it happened after the game, calling it "sort of unbelievable." It's unclear when the injury happened, but Daley was seen limping while high-fiving fans in the stands behind the end zone.

          The undefeated Hoosiers, coming off their first Big Ten title since 1967, have a first-round bye in the playoff, then will face the winner of Oklahoma-Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.