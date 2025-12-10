Open Extended Reactions

Throughout the 2025 season, rumors circulated that Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was in danger of losing his job. No credible details surfaced and Moore continued his duties, completing the regular season at 9-3 and participating in a news conference Monday to discuss Michigan's upcoming game against Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Two days later, the news came down: Michigan fired Moore for cause, after finding that the coach engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The dismissal marked a very troubling end to Moore's tenure at Michigan, which began in 2018 when he joined coach Jim Harbaugh's staff as tight ends coach. He then became offensive line coach and oversaw a group that won the Joe Moore Award.

Moore's ascent continued as offensive coordinator, and he stepped in for Harbaugh as acting head coach during Harbaugh's Big Ten-imposed suspension late in the 2023 season. An emotional Moore led Michigan to a win at Penn State, and then followed with others against Maryland and Ohio State, as the Wolverines went on to their third straight Big Ten title and their first national title in the BCS/CFP era. Then, when Harbaugh returned to the NFL, Michigan promoted Moore as permanent coach. He stunned Ohio State in his first full season as coach, and went 16-8 overall, but now he's out.

Michigan enters the coaching market at a precarious time, as all major openings have been filled and, perhaps more important, a number of potential candidates have re-signed with their existing schools. Still, Michigan can offer a lot -- an iconic American sports brand with deep pockets and a recent run of regional and national success -- and should garner good interest for the job. The school clearly needs a replacement with no off-field character concerns.

Beyond the coaching search, though, Moore's firing undoubtedly rocks the program weeks before the transfer portal opens. Here's a look at the players and recruits Michigan must strive to retain, as well as the coaches the school could target to replace Moore. -- Adam Rittenberg

Five candidates for the job

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer: He has stated that he's happy at Alabama, following some half-baked buzz about Penn State as a potential destination. DeBoer was never going to Happy Valley, but Ann Arbor? He might have to think about it, especially if Alabama makes an early exit in the CFP. DeBoer, 51, likely would have been a top candidate for Michigan if Harbaugh had left a bit earlier. He landed his first FBS coaching job minutes from Michigan Stadium at Eastern Michigan, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016. DeBoer also has Big Ten experience as Indiana's OC in 2019. He's 56-16 as an FBS coach at Fresno State, Washington and Alabama, with two CFP appearances and a national runner-up finish (to Michigan) in 2023. If Michigan can land DeBoer, it should shut down its search.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter: There are two challenges with Minter's candidacy, but he still might be worth considering, especially under less-than-ideal circumstances. Minter received a one-year show-cause for recruiting violations while on Harbaugh's staff at Michigan. He also worked closely with Connor Stalions, the ex-Michigan staff at the center of the signal-sealing scandal. Minter, 42, also projects as a strong candidate for NFL head-coaching openings after his strong performance alongside Harbaugh with the Chargers. He spent 2022 and 2023 as Michigan's defensive coordinator, and in 2022 was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant. The son of college coach Rick Minter, Jesse has never been a head coach but would bring extensive assistant experience from both college and the NFL.

Jesse Minter, previously a member of Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan, has the Chargers playing top-shelf defense. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Washington coach Jedd Fisch: He's been just about everywhere in his coaching career, including Michigan, where he coached quarterbacks and wide receivers under Harbaugh in 2015 and 2016. Fisch, 49, has a distinct mix of college and NFL experience, and has had success as a head coach with both Arizona and Washington. He elevated Arizona to 10 wins and an AP No. 11 finish in 2023, and has led Washington to consecutive bowl appearances. Fisch is a gifted playcaller and has an incredibly large network of coaches, allowing him to compile a strong staff at Michigan in the wake of Moore's ouster.

Duke coach Manny Diaz: He oversees the reigning ACC champions and has a solid overall record (38-24) at two Power 4 programs. Diaz, 51, is extremely sharp and likely would connect well with Michigan's fans and key constituents. He also has some Big Ten experience after serving as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023, when the Lions ranked No. 6 nationally against the run during the span. Diaz has coached extensively in the South -- Miami, Texas, Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech -- and likely could enhance Michigan's recruiting in those areas as well as the Midwest.

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees: He's only 33 so there would be some risk involved, but Rees has positioned himself for head-coaching opportunities in the near future. He was a top candidate at North Carolina last year and has been on the radar at UCLA and elsewhere. Things obviously haven't gone great with the Browns the past two seasons, but the issues in Cleveland go deeper than Rees. A former Notre Dame quarterback under Brian Kelly, Rees began his coaching career in the Big Ten as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, and held coordinator roles with both Notre Dame and Alabama before entering the NFL. He might be a bit of a stretch for Michigan, but an interview would make sense, especially given the timing of this search. -- Rittenberg

Most important players to retain

QB Bryce Underwood: The signature recruiting victory of Moore's tenure at Michigan was flipping Underwood away from LSU last year and securing a No. 1 overall recruit at QB to build the program's future around. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound rising star from Detroit had a solid debut season with the Wolverines: 2,229 passing yards on 61% passing, 323 rushing yards, 14 total touchdowns and eight turnovers with the seventh-best QBR (73.0) in the Big Ten. Underwood was good enough to get this team to 9-3, and it's easy to see the potential for him to get so much better and be a first-round talent two years from now. The firing of Moore is a major crossroads moment early in his career, and it'll be fascinating to see how one of the highest-paid young QBs in the game navigates this change ahead of the portal window.

Bryce Underwood was the top overall recruit in the 2025 class and a signature signing in Moore's tenure. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RB Jordan Marshall: The talented sophomore back stepped up for an injured Justice Haynes and emerged as the fifth-leading rusher in the Big Ten with 932 yards and 10 touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry, earning second-team All-Big Ten recognition. Marshall produced four consecutive 100-yard games late in the season, including a career-high 185 yards against Purdue, and has two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be a big priority for the next coaching staff, especially if Haynes decides to go pro.

WR Andrew Marsh: The Wolverines have been searching for a difference-maker at wide receiver and Marsh, a touted top-100 recruit, definitely flashed during his true freshman season in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout caught a team-high 42 passes for 641 yards and three touchdowns and put together some impressive performances, including a 12-catch, 189-yard day to beat Northwestern. He'll have three more seasons of eligibility.

CB Jyaire Hill: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cover man had big expectations as a potential early-round draft pick entering 2025. He had an inconsistent season in allowing 136 passing yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets with six pass breakups and one interception. Hill still has two more seasons of eligibility and an opportunity to raise his draft stock if he comes back in a secondary that could potentially return several more veteran starters.

OT Andrew Sprague: Michigan has a bunch of quality young offensive line prospects who'll get plenty of attention from other programs if they're looking to move on after Moore's firing. Sprague, a 6-foot-8, 315-pound redshirt freshman, started all 12 games at right tackle this season and allowed just two sacks on 345 snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research, while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition. Blake Frazier also earned seven starts at left tackle as a redshirt freshman, and true freshmen Ty Haywood and Andrew Babalola were top-50 recruits a year ago. -- Max Olson

Three key recruits

Note: Michigan signed 27 high school prospects during this month's early signing period. In the event of a coaching change after the early signing period, players can be granted their release from a given school without penalty.

DE Carter Meadows, No. 23 in the 2026 ESPN 300: ESPN's No. 4 defensive end in 2026 is a rangy, 6-foot-6 pass rusher from Washington, D.C. Meadows initially committed to the Wolverines in June over Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina and signed with Michigan on Dec. 3 as the program's highest-ranked defensive addition since the 2022 cycle. An elite basketball talent, Meadows is a raw, high-upside prospect with all the tools to develop into a difference-maker on the Wolverines' defense.

RB Savion Hiter, No. 27 in 2026 ESPN 300: Michigan hasn't signed a higher-ranked running back in the ESPN recruiting era (since 2006) than Hiter, the productive, 6-foot, 210-pound rusher from Louisa, Virginia. Moore and the Wolverines made Hiter a priority in 2026 and ultimately beat Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee to his pledge in August. With a mix of power and speed, Hiter could be ready to compete for carries immediately next fall, especially if Justice Haynes heads to the NFL.

DT Titan Davis, No. 171 in 2026 ESPN 300: The Wolverines dipped into St. Louis and beat Alabama to land Davis in June. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman carries the versatility to play both inside and off the edge, but projects long-term as an intriguing defensive tackle prospect. With Michigan expected to lose a number of players on the defensive line after the 2025 season, Davis has the potential to carve a role in the program's rotation as a true freshman next fall. -- Eli Lederman