Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday and was later turned over to a second area police department for investigation into potential charges, the Saline Police Department stated.

"The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore," the department said in a statement released to ESPN. "Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges."

The University of Michigan fired Moore as its head football coach earlier Wednesday following an investigation into Moore's conduct with a staff member.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said in a statement. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Calls to the Saline and Pittsfield Township police departments have not been returned.

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan's head coach after serving as an assistant coach with the program beginning in 2018.