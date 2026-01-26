        <
        >

          2026 ACC football schedule: Team-by-team listings

          Malachi Toney and Miami will host Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. Justin Berl/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 26, 2026, 11:20 PM

          The ACC football schedule will have a new format for next season as the league transitions to a full nine-game conference slate in 2027.

          For the upcoming 2026 season, 12 of the ACC's 17 schools will play nine conference games, with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina and Boston College playing just eight. Those five teams each have multiple power-conference opponents already scheduled outside the league.

          Because the ACC has an odd number of teams, one school will play eight league games each season starting in 2027.

          The other big change for the coming season is that the ACC will play its conference championship game in the noon Saturday window on championship weekend for the first time since 2008, switching from its usual 8 p.m. time slot.

          Here is a team-by-team look at the 2026 schedules:

          Boston College Eagles

          Sept. 5: at Cincinnati

          Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers

          Sept. 19: vs. Maine

          Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech

          Oct. 3: at SMU

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh

          Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech

          Oct. 31: at Duke

          Nov. 7: vs. Florida State

          Nov. 14: at Notre Dame

          Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse

          Nov. 28: at Miami

          California Golden Bears

          Sept. 5: vs. UCLA

          Sept. 12: at Syracuse

          Sept. 19: vs. Wagner

          Sept. 25: vs. Clemson

          Oct. 3: at UNLV

          Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech

          Oct. 17: vs. Wake Forest

          Oct. 24: at SMU

          Oct. 31: at NC State

          Nov. 7: OFF

          Nov. 14: at Virginia

          Nov. 21: vs. Stanford

          Nov. 28: vs. Pittsburgh

          Clemson Tigers

          Sept. 5: at LSU

          Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Southern

          Sept. 19: vs. North Carolina

          Sept. 25: at California

          Oct. 3: vs. Miami

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: vs. Charleston Southern

          Oct. 24: vs. Virginia Tech

          Oct. 31: at Florida State

          Nov. 7: at Syracuse

          Nov. 14: vs. Georgia Tech

          Nov. 21: at Duke

          Nov. 28: vs. South Carolina

          Duke Blue Devils

          Sept. 5: vs. Tulane

          Sept. 12: at Illinois

          Sept. 19: vs. Stanford

          Sept. 26: vs. William & Mary

          Oct. 3: OFF

          Oct. 10: at Georgia Tech

          Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina

          Oct. 24: at Virginia

          Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

          Nov. 7: at NC State

          Nov. 14: at Miami

          Nov. 21: vs. Clemson

          Nov. 28: at Wake Forest

          Florida State Seminoles

          Aug. 29: vs. New Mexico State

          Sept. 7: vs. SMU

          Sept. 12: OFF

          Sept. 19: at Alabama

          Sept. 26: vs. Central Arkansas

          Oct. 3: vs. Virginia

          Oct. 9: at Louisville

          Oct. 17: at Miami

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Clemson

          Nov. 7: at Boston College

          Nov. 13: at Pittsburgh

          Nov. 21: vs. NC State

          Nov. 27: vs. Florida

          Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Sept. 3 or 5: vs. Colorado

          Sept. 12: vs. Tennessee

          Sept. 19: vs. Mercer

          Sept. 26: at Stanford

          Oct. 3: OFF

          Oct. 10: vs. Duke

          Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech

          Oct. 24: vs. Boston College

          Oct. 31: at Pittsburgh

          Nov. 7: vs. Louisville

          Nov. 14: at Clemson

          Nov. 21: vs. Wake Forest

          Nov. 28: at Georgia

          Louisville Cardinals

          Sept. 5 or 6: vs. Ole Miss*

          Sept. 12: vs. Villanova

          Sept. 19: vs. SMU

          Sept. 26: vs. Wake Forest

          Oct. 3: at NC State

          Oct. 9: vs. Florida State

          Oct. 17: at Syracuse

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Stanford

          Nov. 7: at Georgia Tech

          Nov. 14: at North Carolina

          Nov. 21: vs. Pittsburgh

          Nov. 28: at Kentucky

          * at Nashville

          Miami Hurricanes

          Sept. 4: at Stanford

          Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M

          Sept. 18: at Wake Forest

          Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan

          Oct. 3: at Clemson

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

          Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

          Oct. 31: at North Carolina

          Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

          Nov. 14: vs. Duke

          Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech

          Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

          NC State Wolfpack

          Aug. 29: vs. Virginia*

          Sept. 12: vs. Richmond

          Sept. 19: at Vanderbilt

          Sept. 26: vs. Appalachian State

          Oct. 3: vs. Louisville

          Oct. 10: vs. Wake Forest

          Oct. 17: OFF

          Oct. 24: at Stanford

          Oct. 31: vs. California

          Nov. 7: vs. Duke

          Nov. 14: vs. Syracuse

          Nov. 21: at Florida State

          Nov. 28: at North Carolina

          * at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

          North Carolina Tar Heels

          Aug. 29: vs. TCU*

          Sept. 12: vs. East Tennessee State

          Sept. 19: at Clemson

          Sept. 26: OFF

          Oct. 3: vs. Notre Dame

          Oct. 10: at Pittsburgh

          Oct. 17: at Duke

          Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

          Oct. 31: vs. Miami

          Nov. 7: at UConn

          Nov. 14: vs. Louisville

          Nov. 21: at Virginia

          Nov. 28: vs. NC State

          * at Dublin, Ireland

          Pittsburgh Panthers

          Sept. 5: vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Sept. 12: vs. UCF

          Sept. 17: vs. Syracuse

          Sept. 26: vs. Bucknell

          Oct. 2: at Virginia Tech

          Oct. 10: vs. North Carolina

          Oct. 17: at Boston College

          Oct. 24: at Miami

          Oct. 31: vs. Georgia Tech

          Nov. 7: OFF

          Nov. 13: vs. Florida State

          Nov. 21: at Louisville

          Nov. 28: at California

          SMU Mustangs

          Sept. 7: at Florida State

          Sept. 12: vs. UC Davis

          Sept. 19: at Louisville

          Sept. 26: vs. Missouri State

          Oct. 3: vs. Boston College

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: vs. Virginia

          Oct. 24: vs. California

          Oct. 31: at Syracuse

          Nov. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

          Nov. 14: vs. Wake Forest

          Nov. 21: at Notre Dame

          Nov. 28: at Stanford

          Stanford Cardinal

          Aug. 29: vs. Hawai'i

          Sept. 4: vs. Miami

          Sept. 12: OFF

          Sept. 19: at Duke

          Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech

          Oct. 3: at Wake Forest

          Oct. 10: at Notre Dame

          Oct. 17: vs. Elon

          Oct. 24: vs. NC State

          Oct. 31: at Louisville

          Nov. 7: OFF

          Nov. 14: at Virginia Tech

          Nov. 21: at California

          Nov. 28: vs. SMU

          Syracuse Orange

          Sept. 5: vs. New Hampshire

          Sept. 12: vs. California

          Sept. 17: at Pittsburgh

          Sept. 26: OFF

          Oct. 3: at UConn

          Oct. 10: at Virginia

          Oct. 17: vs. Louisville

          Oct. 24: at North Carolina

          Oct. 31: vs. SMU

          Nov. 7: vs. Clemson

          Nov. 14: at NC State

          Nov. 21: at Boston College

          Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

          Virginia Cavaliers

          Aug. 29: vs. NC State*

          Sept. 12: vs. Norfolk State

          Sept. 19: vs. West Virginia**

          Sept. 26: vs. Delaware

          Oct. 3: at Florida State

          Oct. 10: vs. Syracuse

          Oct. 17: at SMU

          Oct. 24: vs. Duke

          Oct. 31: at Wake Forest

          Nov. 7: OFF

          Nov. 14: vs. California

          Nov. 21: vs. North Carolina

          Nov. 28: at Virginia Tech

          * at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

          ** at Charlotte, N.C.

          Virginia Tech Hokies

          Sept. 5: vs. VMI

          Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion

          Sept. 19: at Maryland

          Sept. 26: at Boston College

          Oct. 2: vs. Pittsburgh

          Oct. 10: at California

          Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech

          Oct. 24: at Clemson

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: at SMU

          Nov. 14: vs. Stanford

          Nov. 20: at Miami

          Nov. 28: vs. Virginia

          Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          Sept. 3: vs. Akron

          Sept. 12: at Purdue

          Sept. 18: vs. Miami

          Sept. 26: at Louisville

          Oct. 3: vs. Stanford

          Oct. 10: at NC State

          Oct. 17: at California

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Virginia

          Nov. 7: vs. Merrimack

          Nov. 14: at SMU

          Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech

          Nov. 28: vs. Duke