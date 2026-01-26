2026 ACC football schedule: Team-by-team listings

Open Extended Reactions

The ACC football schedule will have a new format for next season as the league transitions to a full nine-game conference slate in 2027.

For the upcoming 2026 season, 12 of the ACC's 17 schools will play nine conference games, with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina and Boston College playing just eight. Those five teams each have multiple power-conference opponents already scheduled outside the league.

Because the ACC has an odd number of teams, one school will play eight league games each season starting in 2027.

The other big change for the coming season is that the ACC will play its conference championship game in the noon Saturday window on championship weekend for the first time since 2008, switching from its usual 8 p.m. time slot.

Here is a team-by-team look at the 2026 schedules:

Sept. 5: at Cincinnati

Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 19: vs. Maine

Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 3: at SMU

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 31: at Duke

Nov. 7: vs. Florida State

Nov. 14: at Notre Dame

Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 28: at Miami

Sept. 5: vs. UCLA

Sept. 12: at Syracuse

Sept. 19: vs. Wagner

Sept. 25: vs. Clemson

Oct. 3: at UNLV

Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 17: vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 24: at SMU

Oct. 31: at NC State

Nov. 7: OFF

Nov. 14: at Virginia

Nov. 21: vs. Stanford

Nov. 28: vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 5: at LSU

Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 19: vs. North Carolina

Sept. 25: at California

Oct. 3: vs. Miami

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: vs. Charleston Southern

Oct. 24: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 31: at Florida State

Nov. 7: at Syracuse

Nov. 14: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 21: at Duke

Nov. 28: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 5: vs. Tulane

Sept. 12: at Illinois

Sept. 19: vs. Stanford

Sept. 26: vs. William & Mary

Oct. 3: OFF

Oct. 10: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina

Oct. 24: at Virginia

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at NC State

Nov. 14: at Miami

Nov. 21: vs. Clemson

Nov. 28: at Wake Forest

Aug. 29: vs. New Mexico State

Sept. 7: vs. SMU

Sept. 12: OFF

Sept. 19: at Alabama

Sept. 26: vs. Central Arkansas

Oct. 3: vs. Virginia

Oct. 9: at Louisville

Oct. 17: at Miami

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Clemson

Nov. 7: at Boston College

Nov. 13: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 21: vs. NC State

Nov. 27: vs. Florida

Sept. 3 or 5: vs. Colorado

Sept. 12: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 19: vs. Mercer

Sept. 26: at Stanford

Oct. 3: OFF

Oct. 10: vs. Duke

Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Boston College

Oct. 31: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 7: vs. Louisville

Nov. 14: at Clemson

Nov. 21: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 28: at Georgia

Sept. 5 or 6: vs. Ole Miss*

Sept. 12: vs. Villanova

Sept. 19: vs. SMU

Sept. 26: vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 3: at NC State

Oct. 9: vs. Florida State

Oct. 17: at Syracuse

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Stanford

Nov. 7: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 14: at North Carolina

Nov. 21: vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 28: at Kentucky

* at Nashville

Sept. 4: at Stanford

Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M

Sept. 18: at Wake Forest

Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan

Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 31: at North Carolina

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

Aug. 29: vs. Virginia*

Sept. 12: vs. Richmond

Sept. 19: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 26: vs. Appalachian State

Oct. 3: vs. Louisville

Oct. 10: vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 17: OFF

Oct. 24: at Stanford

Oct. 31: vs. California

Nov. 7: vs. Duke

Nov. 14: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: at North Carolina

* at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Aug. 29: vs. TCU*

Sept. 12: vs. East Tennessee State

Sept. 19: at Clemson

Sept. 26: OFF

Oct. 3: vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 10: at Pittsburgh

Oct. 17: at Duke

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Miami

Nov. 7: at UConn

Nov. 14: vs. Louisville

Nov. 21: at Virginia

Nov. 28: vs. NC State

* at Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 5: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 12: vs. UCF

Sept. 17: vs. Syracuse

Sept. 26: vs. Bucknell

Oct. 2: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 10: vs. North Carolina

Oct. 17: at Boston College

Oct. 24: at Miami

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 7: OFF

Nov. 13: vs. Florida State

Nov. 21: at Louisville

Nov. 28: at California

Sept. 7: at Florida State

Sept. 12: vs. UC Davis

Sept. 19: at Louisville

Sept. 26: vs. Missouri State

Oct. 3: vs. Boston College

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: vs. Virginia

Oct. 24: vs. California

Oct. 31: at Syracuse

Nov. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 14: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 21: at Notre Dame

Nov. 28: at Stanford

Aug. 29: vs. Hawai'i

Sept. 4: vs. Miami

Sept. 12: OFF

Sept. 19: at Duke

Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 3: at Wake Forest

Oct. 10: at Notre Dame

Oct. 17: vs. Elon

Oct. 24: vs. NC State

Oct. 31: at Louisville

Nov. 7: OFF

Nov. 14: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 21: at California

Nov. 28: vs. SMU

Sept. 5: vs. New Hampshire

Sept. 12: vs. California

Sept. 17: at Pittsburgh

Sept. 26: OFF

Oct. 3: at UConn

Oct. 10: at Virginia

Oct. 17: vs. Louisville

Oct. 24: at North Carolina

Oct. 31: vs. SMU

Nov. 7: vs. Clemson

Nov. 14: at NC State

Nov. 21: at Boston College

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

Aug. 29: vs. NC State*

Sept. 12: vs. Norfolk State

Sept. 19: vs. West Virginia**

Sept. 26: vs. Delaware

Oct. 3: at Florida State

Oct. 10: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 17: at SMU

Oct. 24: vs. Duke

Oct. 31: at Wake Forest

Nov. 7: OFF

Nov. 14: vs. California

Nov. 21: vs. North Carolina

Nov. 28: at Virginia Tech

* at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

** at Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 5: vs. VMI

Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 19: at Maryland

Sept. 26: at Boston College

Oct. 2: vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 10: at California

Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: at Clemson

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at SMU

Nov. 14: vs. Stanford

Nov. 20: at Miami

Nov. 28: vs. Virginia

Sept. 3: vs. Akron

Sept. 12: at Purdue

Sept. 18: vs. Miami

Sept. 26: at Louisville

Oct. 3: vs. Stanford

Oct. 10: at NC State

Oct. 17: at California

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Virginia

Nov. 7: vs. Merrimack

Nov. 14: at SMU

Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 28: vs. Duke