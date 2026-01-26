2026 ACC football schedule: Team-by-team listings

The ACC football schedule will have a new format for next season as the league transitions to a full nine-game conference slate in 2027.
For the upcoming 2026 season, 12 of the ACC's 17 schools will play nine conference games, with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina and Boston College playing just eight. Those five teams each have multiple power-conference opponents already scheduled outside the league.
Because the ACC has an odd number of teams, one school will play eight league games each season starting in 2027.
The other big change for the coming season is that the ACC will play its conference championship game in the noon Saturday window on championship weekend for the first time since 2008, switching from its usual 8 p.m. time slot.
Here is a team-by-team look at the 2026 schedules:
Boston College Eagles
Sept. 5: at Cincinnati
Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers
Sept. 19: vs. Maine
Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 3: at SMU
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 31: at Duke
Nov. 7: vs. Florida State
Nov. 14: at Notre Dame
Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 28: at Miami
California Golden Bears
Sept. 5: vs. UCLA
Sept. 12: at Syracuse
Sept. 19: vs. Wagner
Sept. 25: vs. Clemson
Oct. 3: at UNLV
Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 17: vs. Wake Forest
Oct. 24: at SMU
Oct. 31: at NC State
Nov. 7: OFF
Nov. 14: at Virginia
Nov. 21: vs. Stanford
Nov. 28: vs. Pittsburgh
Clemson Tigers
Sept. 5: at LSU
Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 19: vs. North Carolina
Sept. 25: at California
Oct. 3: vs. Miami
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: vs. Charleston Southern
Oct. 24: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 31: at Florida State
Nov. 7: at Syracuse
Nov. 14: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 21: at Duke
Nov. 28: vs. South Carolina
Duke Blue Devils
Sept. 5: vs. Tulane
Sept. 12: at Illinois
Sept. 19: vs. Stanford
Sept. 26: vs. William & Mary
Oct. 3: OFF
Oct. 10: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina
Oct. 24: at Virginia
Oct. 31: vs. Boston College
Nov. 7: at NC State
Nov. 14: at Miami
Nov. 21: vs. Clemson
Nov. 28: at Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles
Aug. 29: vs. New Mexico State
Sept. 7: vs. SMU
Sept. 12: OFF
Sept. 19: at Alabama
Sept. 26: vs. Central Arkansas
Oct. 3: vs. Virginia
Oct. 9: at Louisville
Oct. 17: at Miami
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Clemson
Nov. 7: at Boston College
Nov. 13: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 21: vs. NC State
Nov. 27: vs. Florida
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Sept. 3 or 5: vs. Colorado
Sept. 12: vs. Tennessee
Sept. 19: vs. Mercer
Sept. 26: at Stanford
Oct. 3: OFF
Oct. 10: vs. Duke
Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech
Oct. 24: vs. Boston College
Oct. 31: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 7: vs. Louisville
Nov. 14: at Clemson
Nov. 21: vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 28: at Georgia
Louisville Cardinals
Sept. 5 or 6: vs. Ole Miss*
Sept. 12: vs. Villanova
Sept. 19: vs. SMU
Sept. 26: vs. Wake Forest
Oct. 3: at NC State
Oct. 9: vs. Florida State
Oct. 17: at Syracuse
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Stanford
Nov. 7: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 14: at North Carolina
Nov. 21: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 28: at Kentucky
* at Nashville
Miami Hurricanes
Sept. 4: at Stanford
Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M
Sept. 18: at Wake Forest
Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan
Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
NC State Wolfpack
Aug. 29: vs. Virginia*
Sept. 12: vs. Richmond
Sept. 19: at Vanderbilt
Sept. 26: vs. Appalachian State
Oct. 3: vs. Louisville
Oct. 10: vs. Wake Forest
Oct. 17: OFF
Oct. 24: at Stanford
Oct. 31: vs. California
Nov. 7: vs. Duke
Nov. 14: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 21: at Florida State
Nov. 28: at North Carolina
* at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
North Carolina Tar Heels
Aug. 29: vs. TCU*
Sept. 12: vs. East Tennessee State
Sept. 19: at Clemson
Sept. 26: OFF
Oct. 3: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 10: at Pittsburgh
Oct. 17: at Duke
Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 31: vs. Miami
Nov. 7: at UConn
Nov. 14: vs. Louisville
Nov. 21: at Virginia
Nov. 28: vs. NC State
* at Dublin, Ireland
Pittsburgh Panthers
Sept. 5: vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 12: vs. UCF
Sept. 17: vs. Syracuse
Sept. 26: vs. Bucknell
Oct. 2: at Virginia Tech
Oct. 10: vs. North Carolina
Oct. 17: at Boston College
Oct. 24: at Miami
Oct. 31: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 7: OFF
Nov. 13: vs. Florida State
Nov. 21: at Louisville
Nov. 28: at California
SMU Mustangs
Sept. 7: at Florida State
Sept. 12: vs. UC Davis
Sept. 19: at Louisville
Sept. 26: vs. Missouri State
Oct. 3: vs. Boston College
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: vs. Virginia
Oct. 24: vs. California
Oct. 31: at Syracuse
Nov. 7: vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 14: vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 21: at Notre Dame
Nov. 28: at Stanford
Stanford Cardinal
Aug. 29: vs. Hawai'i
Sept. 4: vs. Miami
Sept. 12: OFF
Sept. 19: at Duke
Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech
Oct. 3: at Wake Forest
Oct. 10: at Notre Dame
Oct. 17: vs. Elon
Oct. 24: vs. NC State
Oct. 31: at Louisville
Nov. 7: OFF
Nov. 14: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 21: at California
Nov. 28: vs. SMU
Syracuse Orange
Sept. 5: vs. New Hampshire
Sept. 12: vs. California
Sept. 17: at Pittsburgh
Sept. 26: OFF
Oct. 3: at UConn
Oct. 10: at Virginia
Oct. 17: vs. Louisville
Oct. 24: at North Carolina
Oct. 31: vs. SMU
Nov. 7: vs. Clemson
Nov. 14: at NC State
Nov. 21: at Boston College
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
Virginia Cavaliers
Aug. 29: vs. NC State*
Sept. 12: vs. Norfolk State
Sept. 19: vs. West Virginia**
Sept. 26: vs. Delaware
Oct. 3: at Florida State
Oct. 10: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 17: at SMU
Oct. 24: vs. Duke
Oct. 31: at Wake Forest
Nov. 7: OFF
Nov. 14: vs. California
Nov. 21: vs. North Carolina
Nov. 28: at Virginia Tech
* at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
** at Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech Hokies
Sept. 5: vs. VMI
Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 19: at Maryland
Sept. 26: at Boston College
Oct. 2: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 10: at California
Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech
Oct. 24: at Clemson
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: at SMU
Nov. 14: vs. Stanford
Nov. 20: at Miami
Nov. 28: vs. Virginia
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Sept. 3: vs. Akron
Sept. 12: at Purdue
Sept. 18: vs. Miami
Sept. 26: at Louisville
Oct. 3: vs. Stanford
Oct. 10: at NC State
Oct. 17: at California
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Virginia
Nov. 7: vs. Merrimack
Nov. 14: at SMU
Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 28: vs. Duke