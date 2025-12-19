Open Extended Reactions

Purdue is set to bring back Kevin Kane as defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Scherer, sources told ESPN.

Kane, who coached nickelbacks and outside linebackers at Minnesota this season, spent 2023 and 2024 as Purdue's defensive coordinator under Ryan Walters. He also has coordinator experience from SMU and Northern Illinois, and was a top defensive assistant at Illinois, alongside Walters and head coach Bret Bielema.

Scherer recently left Purdue after only one season to pursue other coaching opportunities, sources said. He had played for Boilermakers coach Barry Odom at Missouri, and had worked for Odom at Arkansas, UNLV and Purdue.

Kane, who played at Kansas, has also coached at his alma mater and first gained Big Ten experience on Wisconsin's staff from 2008 to 2010.

CBS first reported Kane's expected hire. An announcement from Purdue is expected shortly, sources said.