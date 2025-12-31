Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Collin Hurst knows what it's like to be Ohio State's quarterback.

More than three years ago, Hurst quarterbacked the South Florida Express to the championship of a 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas, utilizing future Ohio State starting receivers Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss.

"A quarterback's dream," said Hurst, now an FCS starting quarterback for Presbyterian. "Julian Sayin is an incredible quarterback. But having those three guys definitely helps."

Back then, Inniss was the go-to guy. Smith was a budding force. But Tate, a late addition to the loaded squad, proved to be the difference-maker when it mattered most. Trailing a Cam Newton-backed team quarterbacked by Oregon's Dante Moore, Hurst went to Tate for the winning touchdown in that Vegas title game, lofting a pass to the back of the end zone with less than a minute to play.

"Carnell is one of those dudes you could always trust," Hurst said. "One of the nicest people you'll ever talk to. But when he would get on the field, he just embarrassed guys. I knew no matter how far off the corner would play, Carnell would get a step on him eventually."

The Buckeyes are banking on Tate -- one of college football's breakout stars -- coming up big again as they chase back-to-back national titles, beginning with their playoff opener against Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year's Eve (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

"I've put in the work throughout my years here, I've put in the patience," Tate said. "The game comes to those who work. It's finally my time."

The spotlight didn't come quickly for Tate. During his first two seasons in Columbus, he filled a supporting role on a team with future NFL first-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Last year, Tate took a backseat to Smith, a freshman sensation. Tate accepted the dirty work, turning into a tenacious perimeter blocker as the others put up big stats and generated headlines.

"Does everything the coaches ask him to do," Smith said, "and he don't complain about it."

This season, Tate has emerged as a star opposite Smith.

Tate is averaging 83.8 receiving yards per game, ranking seventh among Power 4 players, and has nine touchdowns despite missing games late in the year with a lower-body injury. Four ESPN NFL draft analysts now list him as the No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver available in the 2026 draft. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Tate could very well extend Ohio State's streak with a receiver taken in the first round to five consecutive years.

"I always knew the talent he had and what he was capable of," Harrison said. "It comes down to opportunity -- and he's getting that now."

Brett Goetz, who founded the Fort Lauderdale-based South Florida Express nearly two decades ago, noticed Tate's work ethic immediately. Goetz wanted another receiver and asked his players whether they had any suggestions. Inniss had faced Tate in high school -- Tate had scored a touchdown in IMG Academy's win over Inniss' American Heritage in the 2021 opener -- and recommended him.

Hurst said Tate was "straight business. ... almost like a military dude," the first to arrive for breakfast or meetings.

When SFE went on the road for tournaments, the players stayed up late playing video games. Tate asked Goetz if he could have his own room.

"He wanted to go to bed early so he could be ready and focused," Goetz said. "Carnell just always had a different maturity."

By the time Tate reeled in that decisive touchdown in the final tournament of the year, Goetz knew Tate's combination of "size, speed, route running and ability to catch the ball" would eventually make him an "elite" receiver in college -- even if it took time.

"Carnell was always great. But when you have Marv and Emeka, you've got to wait your turn," Goetz said. "Everybody is realizing holy s---, there's another guy [at Ohio State] who has great ability. ... Now he's really been able to showcase who he really is as a player."

Standing out on SFE didn't come easily, either. The roster was stacked with stars including USC standout Makai Lemon, this year's Biletnikoff Award winner, who could challenge Tate to be the first receiver off the board in the upcoming draft. Miami freshman phenom Malachi Toney -- whom Ohio State will have to slow down in the playoff opener -- was also part of the group.

"We had talent everywhere," Toney said. "It was just like an all-star team."

Goetz added that Inniss was "one of the best" 7-on-7 players he'd ever seen. And Smith, who played in the slot then, was only beginning to grow into his 6-3, 225-pound frame.

"It's kind of crazy to see how he's just grown into this freaking Megatron," Hurst said of Smith. "But even at a young age, I could tell that he was going to be ridiculous, obviously."

The SFE receiving corps would form the foundation of the Buckeyes' passing attack. Tate, Inniss and Smith once visited Ohio State together with Goetz, a harbinger that they would team up again in college.

This season, with Tate and Smith on the outside and Inniss in the slot, the Buckeyes have punished opposing defensive backfields. All three caught touchdowns Nov. 29 as the Buckeyes snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan with an emphatic 27-9 win in Ann Arbor.

In his first game back from the injury, Tate raced past the Michigan defense for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter, effectively putting the Wolverines away. It was Tate's fifth touchdown grab of at least 40 yards this season, second most in the country.

"I've improved in all aspects of my game," said Tate, noting his enhanced ability to make contested catches and blow by opponents for big plays.

Smith, almost a year younger than Tate, admitted he has looked up to him since their 7-on-7 days and leaned on him last season even as he shattered Ohio State's freshman receiving records. Because Tate had played every receiving position early in his career to fit into the Ohio State offense, he has helped Smith adjust to the Buckeyes moving him around this season.

"I've learned a lot from him," Smith said. "He's guided me ... and taught me everything I needed to know."

On the field, Tate has also elevated the Buckeyes offensively -- taking pressure off Smith and forcing defenses to pick their poison.

"You try to double me, you got to worry about him killing you on the other side of the field," Smith said. "To see him go off has been exciting. I've known what type of player he is -- and I knew this year was going to be his year, for sure."