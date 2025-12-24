Open Extended Reactions

Washington junior wide receiver Denzel Boston announced Wednesday that he's declaring for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston finished the 2025 season with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boston, who had 20 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons, is considered a potential first-round selection. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Boston as the No. 5 receiver in the draft.

He was named a third-team All-Big Ten wide receiver.

In Washington's 38-10 Bucked Up LA Bowl win over Boise State on Dec. 13, Boston hauled in six catches for 126 yards, including a 78-yard receiving touchdown.