          Washington WR Denzel Boston says he's entering NFL draft

          Demond Williams Jr. connects for 78-yard TD pass (0:42)

          Demond Williams Jr. throws 78-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston (0:42)

          • Jake TrotterDec 24, 2025, 08:05 PM
              Jake Trotter
          Washington junior wide receiver Denzel Boston announced Wednesday that he's declaring for the NFL draft.

          The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston finished the 2025 season with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

          Boston, who had 20 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons, is considered a potential first-round selection. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Boston as the No. 5 receiver in the draft.

          He was named a third-team All-Big Ten wide receiver.

          In Washington's 38-10 Bucked Up LA Bowl win over Boise State on Dec. 13, Boston hauled in six catches for 126 yards, including a 78-yard receiving touchdown.