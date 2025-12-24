Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville State star running back Cam Cook plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

Cook, the current FBS rushing leader with 1,659 yards, earned Conference USA MVP and All-America honors in his lone season with the Gamecocks after transferring from TCU.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior is expected to be one of the top running backs available when the portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and has one more year of eligibility.

Cook leads all FBS players in total yards from scrimmage with 1,945 yards, surpassing 100 total yards in all 13 games he played this season, and scored 16 touchdowns on the year for a Gamecocks squad that reached the CUSA title game.

The Round Rock, Texas, native began his career at TCU in 2023 and was the Horned Frogs' leading rusher in 2024 with 460 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named CUSA's Newcomer of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Cook did not play in Jacksonville State's bowl game, a 17-13 victory over Troy in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl on Dec. 16 to close out a 9-5 season under first-year coach Charles Kelly.