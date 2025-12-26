Dan Wetzel and Paul Finebaum explain why Michigan looks to make a hire before the transfer portal opens, as Kyle Whittingham becomes the focus. (1:46)

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of Michigan's coaching search, sources told ESPN.

Whittingham's candidacy is expected to be shared with top Michigan officials on Friday, sources said, and a deal could come together in the near future if they approve.

Whittingham, 66, went 177-88 in 21 full seasons leading the Utes, including a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. His résumé, which includes a 66.8% win percentage, is such that he is expected to eventually be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced he would step down from the Utah program earlier this month. The 10-2 Utes are playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Whittingham made clear in public comments that he was not retiring, as he joked he was entering "the transfer portal." The wording of his departure as "stepping down" combined with his comments hinted at another potential head coaching job.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 after "credible evidence" emerged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After the firing, Moore was arrested and later charged with a third-degree felony for home invasion and two misdemeanors related to going to the staff member's apartment.

The Wolverines went 16-8 under Moore and are seeking a return to the on-field success of the end of the Jim Harbaugh era, which culminated in an undefeated national championship season in 2023.

Whittingham is known for producing physical, winning teams. His teams mirrored the Big Ten while in the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Big 12, as they relied on dominant players on the line of scrimmage.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was among the coaches the Wolverines were linked to, but the timeline for that potential hiring fell apart when DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to a first-round playoff victory over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide next play Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl against Indiana. The NCAA transfer portal opens Jan. 2, which made that potential hire a big risk in terms of keeping the roster together.

Michigan is playing Texas on Dec. 31 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, but interim coach Biff Poggi warned that the program may be down as many as 25 players.

The potential hiring of Whittingham may provide a stabilizing of the roster before the transfer portal officially opens.