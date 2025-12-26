Open Extended Reactions

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agent Grayson Sheena of AiC Sports told ESPN.

Wisner, the Longhorns' leading rusher in back-to-back seasons, is moving on for his final season of eligibility and will enter the portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2.

The 6-foot, 194-pound back from Dallas enjoyed a breakout season as the Longhorns' featured back in 2024 with 1,064 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning third-team All-SEC honors and helping power the Longhorns' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Wisner missed three games early on this season with a leg injury and finished with 597 rushing yards and four total TDs in a Texas run game that ranks No. 101 nationally. But he finished strong with another memorable performance against rival Texas A&M, rushing for 155 yards on 19 carries in a 27-17 upset of the then-undefeated No. 3 Aggies.

Wisner is now the fourth Texas running back to declare plans to enter the transfer portal, joining CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart Jr. Those departures leave young reserves Christian Clark and James Simon as the top returning scholarship players at the position.

Baxter ranked second among Texas running backs with 196 rushing yards this season, and Gibson rushed for 152 yards before leaving the program in October.

Texas fired first-year running backs coach Chad Scott on Dec. 9 and hired Florida's Jabbar Juluke as associate head coach and running backs coach on Dec. 12.

Juluke previously coached All-SEC running back Jadan Baugh with the Gators. Baugh would be one of the top running backs available in the transfer portal if he decides to leave, but new Florida coach Jon Sumrall and his staff are working to try to retain him for 2026.