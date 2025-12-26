Open Extended Reactions

Ohio University is promoting defensive coordinator John Hauser to head coach, the school announced Friday.

Hauser was Ohio's interim coach for the 17-10 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl win over UNLV on Tuesday.

He was elevated to the interim coach role after coach Brian Smith was fired for cause earlier this month following allegations of "serious professional misconduct" that included claims he had a romantic relationship with a student and an allegation of public intoxication.

Hauser has been on staff at Ohio since 2022 and was promoted to defensive coordinator before the 2025 season.

"This is a special place for my family and me, and we are proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about Ohio University and its football program," Hauser said in a statement. "I look forward to hitting the ground running with the team as we look to build on the program's tradition of success in 2026 and beyond."