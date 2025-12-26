Open Extended Reactions

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Friday.

After being named Sun Belt Player of the Year and leading the Dukes to the College Football Playoff in 2025, Barnett will move on when the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2. The redshirt junior has one more year of eligibility.

An unforgettable 4 years, with love and an insurmountable amount of gratefulness... some kid named Alonza Barnett III🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nBgz35UqD — Alonza Barnett III™️ (@alonzabiii) December 26, 2025

Barnett threw for 2,806 yards on 58% passing, rushed for 589 yards and scored 38 total touchdowns during JMU's run to a 12-2 season and Sun Belt championship. The 6-foot, 217-pound passer accounted for 318 total yards and three touchdowns in the Dukes' 51-34 loss to No. 5 Oregon in the program's first-ever CFP game.

Barnett was a two-year starter under coach Bob Chesney and has a 21-6 record as a starter during his time under Chesney and former coach Curt Cignetti.

Chesney left JMU to become the new head coach at UCLA earlier this month. The Bruins have already re-signed starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and have announced he'll return for 2026.

The Dukes hired former Florida coach Billy Napier on Dec. 4 to take over for Chesney.