UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

After being named Mountain West Player of the Year and leading the Rebels to a 10-win season, the former Virginia transfer intends to reenter the portal when it officially opens Jan. 2 ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Colandrea enjoyed a career-best season in his lone year in Las Vegas with 3,459 passing yards on 65.9% passing, 649 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns, leading the rebuilt Rebels back to the Mountain West championship game under first-year coach Dan Mullen. He currently ranks No. 3 nationally in total offense with 4,108 yards.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior began his career at Virginia and started 18 games over two seasons with the Cavaliers before deciding to move on after he was benched for the season finale in 2024. Through three years, Colandrea has accounted for 8,693 career total yards, 61 total touchdowns and 36 turnovers.

Colandrea will be among the most experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer portal as a 32-game starter. He will be represented by Noah Reisenfeld and Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports.

UNLV (10-4, 6-2 Mountain West) suffered a 38-21 defeat to Boise State in the Mountain West title game and closed out its season with a 17-10 loss to Ohio in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23.

The offseason portal window for all FBS and FCS transfers opens Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.