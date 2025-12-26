Kevin Clark, Mike Tannenbaum and Ryan Clark explain why Kyle Whittingham would be a great hire for Michigan. (2:36)

Kyle Whittingham has agreed to a five-year deal to become Michigan's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Friday.

Whittingham, 66, went 177-88 in 21 seasons at Utah, including a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. His résumé, which includes a 66.8% win percentage, is such that he is expected to eventually be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced he would step down from the Utah program earlier this month.

Whittingham made clear in public comments that he was not retiring, as he joked he was entering "the transfer portal." The wording of his departure as "stepping down" combined with his comments hinted at another potential head coaching job.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 after "credible evidence" emerged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After the firing, Moore was arrested and later charged with a third-degree felony for home invasion and two misdemeanors related to going to the staff member's apartment.