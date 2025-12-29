Open Extended Reactions

Transfer portal season is already well underway, but the floodgates finally open on Friday. The first day of the NCAA transfer portal window, which runs Jan. 2-16, will feature thousands of FBS and FCS players officially entering their names in the portal.

For quarterbacks, these portal recruitments will be fast, furious and financially lucrative. We've already seen enough early announcements in December to know this will be another strong QB market with a growing list of experienced starters making moves for 2026.

The cost to acquire transfer quarterbacks has increased. Last year, Power 4 programs locked up proven starters for $1.5 million or less. Sources tell ESPN the top passers on the market this offseason are expecting deals in the $3-4 million range, with the best of the best potentially commanding as much as $5 million.

And the elimination of the spring portal window means the stakes are even higher this time around: Teams have one shot to get their QB1 for next season.

Here's a look at 26 quarterbacks for 2026 -- players who could make moves in January. We've surveyed GMs, personnel staffers and agents across the sport about the QBs they consider most intriguing entering the offseason.

Fernando Mendoza was the No. 2 player on this list a year ago. Now he's a Heisman Trophy winner leading an undefeated Indiana squad. Here's the next round of quarterbacks we'll all be talking about in 2026.

Top targets

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Years remaining: 1

The former Indiana transfer developed into one of the top gunslingers in college football at Cincinnati. Now Sorsby has a fascinating decision to make as he explores his portal options and considers entering the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound redshirt junior is a terrific dual-threat playmaker who produced 5,613 passing yards plus 1,027 rushing yards over his two seasons with the Bearcats, totaling 63 touchdowns and 16 turnovers. Sorsby was a top-10 QB this season in QBR and PFF grading and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches.

Sorsby led Cincinnati to a 7-1 start, climbing to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and getting the Bearcats into the Big 12 title race entering November. He ranked third in the conference in total offense with 3,380 yards, 36 TDs and just five interceptions.

The feedback from NFL scouts has been strong, and some think he could become a top-50 pick in this draft depending on who else goes pro. But the Texas native is also arguably the most coveted QB on the market at the moment, with Texas Tech, Indiana and LSU among the many schools battling for his services, sources tell ESPN.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Years remaining: 2

Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a special season in 2024, but 2025 didn't go according to plan for the former Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound playmaker wowed everyone as a redshirt freshman, teaming with running back Cam Skattebo to lead Arizona State to a Big 12 title and near-upset of Texas in the CFP quarterfinals. The former Michigan State transfer put up 3,011 total yards, 26 total TDs and just six interceptions with a top-10 QBR (80.0) while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his squad's first season in the conference.

His follow-up campaign in Tempe was cut short by a foot injury he suffered against Baylor in the Big 12 opener that lingered for weeks and ultimately required season-ending surgery. Leavitt played in just seven games and did an impressive job toughing it out against eventual Big 12 champ Texas Tech, throwing for 319 yards and leading a 75-yard, game-winning touchdown drive in a 26-22 upset.

What's his best move to maximize his value and make a push for first-round status next season? Going home to Oregon would be a logical move for the West Linn, Oregon, native, if Dante Moore decides to go pro. LSU and Miami could also be schools to watch here.

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

Years remaining: 3

Mestemaker emerged as one of the great underdog stories in college football this year, a former walk-on who hadn't started a game at QB in high school since his freshman year (he was a safety and all-district punter) until North Texas promoted him to QB1 for its bowl game to end the 2024 season. The true freshman showed promise while putting up 448 total yards against Texas State. Now he's the nation's leading passer.

Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards on 69% passing with 40 total touchdowns and 10 turnovers while leading the Mean Green to its first-ever 12-win season and the American title game. In Eric Morris' FBS No. 1 scoring offense, Mestemaker averaged 13.7 yards per completion with 67 passes of 20-plus yards. He threw for a school-record 608 yards against Charlotte.

Power 4 teams have been trying to tamper with Mestemaker since September. The big question now is will he continue his development under Morris and the coaches he trusts by following them to Oklahoma State? The Cowboys are clearly rebuilding in 2026 but still might be Mestemaker's best scheme fit for maximizing his potential.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Years remaining: 1 with waiver

The Division II transfer from Ferris State emerging as a superstar at Ole Miss was one of the great underdog stories of this college football season. He's hoping he can add one more chapter to it in 2026, but that is a complicated situation right now.

Chambliss is seeking an NCAA waiver for a sixth year of eligibility and has enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars to help fight for him. He didn't play during the 2022 season and is hoping to receive a medical redshirt to get that year back, citing chronic tonsillitis he dealt with during that fall. Chambliss has said he hasn't decided where he'll play next season if he does get the waiver, so the offseason QB plans at Ole Miss and LSU certainly hinge on how (and when) this case gets resolved.

He has had an incredible year in the SEC with 3,298 passing yards on 67% passing, 506 rushing yards, 27 total TDs and just three interceptions and has the Rebels two wins away from playing for a national championship. After watching him achieve a top-five QBR and an eighth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting, just imagine how much better Chambliss could get with a full offseason of continued development and preparation to keep winning at the highest level.

Byrum Brown, South Florida

Years remaining: 1

Brown opted to enter the portal after USF's Alex Golesh and his coaches made the move to Auburn, and it would be surprising if he's playing anywhere other than on the Plains in 2026. There's no doubt plenty of other programs tried to make their pitch, though, knowing Brown has the potential to be one of the top QBs in the country next season.

Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns in the regular season and had the No. 1 QBR and PFF grade among all Group of 5 starters while leading an offense that averaged 43 points per game, fourth most nationally. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound redshirt junior has had a prolific run as the operator of Golesh's fast and explosive offensive attack with 9,955 career total yards and 92 total TDs. He's dangerous on the move and rushed for 1,008 yards this season with six 100-plus yard rushing performances, doing the majority of his damage on designed runs.

Brown has stayed loyal to his coaches and rejected past portal interest. Now the 32-game starter is ready to prove he can compete at the highest level as a senior.

Josh Hoover, TCU

Years remaining: 1

Hoover took over for an injured Chandler Morris during his redshirt freshman season in 2023 and never looked back, starting 31 consecutive games for the Horned Frogs and developing into one of the Big 12's most productive passers. The two-time team captain broke TCU's single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024, and his 9,629 career passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns are most among all FBS quarterbacks returning for 2026.

Hoover, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior, got to sling it around a ton at TCU and has been a 65.2% career passer with a top-five QBR in the Big 12 in each of his three seasons as starter. He'll need to cut down on turnovers to be more successful at his next stop after compiling 42 (33 interceptions, nine fumbles) in his time with the Horned Frogs, but Hoover has played a lot of winning football and is another proven veteran QB who's likely to fetch more than $3 million on his next deal.

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Years remaining: 1

Becht will be the most experienced returning Power 4 starter in the game next season, a 39-game starter with significant big-game experience who has far exceeded three-star expectations during his career with the Cyclones. Now that Matt Campbell and his coaches have moved on to Penn State, Becht is making a move for 2026.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt junior has won 26 games as a starter and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game in 2024 as well as the first 11-win season in program history. Becht couldn't match his 2024 production this fall in an up-and-down year, throwing for 2,584 yards on 60.5% passing with 24 total TDs and 10 turnovers, but he was playing most of the season with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Becht and Campbell are extremely close, and it wouldn't shock anyone if he joined his coach in State College for his senior season. Experience is expensive, though, and Becht could have quite a few offers to choose from in the portal.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Years remaining: 2

Raiola wants to become a first-round NFL draft pick and lead a College Football Playoff contender. After two seasons of trying to be the savior at Nebraska, he's hoping he can find a better situation elsewhere.

The former five-star recruit flipped from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023 knowing he would be able to start right away as a true freshman. He led all FBS freshmen and broke the program's freshman record with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016. Nebraska spent a ton to acquire offensive talent in the portal to load up around him and try to take the next big step in his second year.

But a 5-1 start fell apart with losses in four of Nebraska's final six games. Raiola suffered a season-ending broken right fibula against USC in early November. He struggled at times to operate behind a poor offensive line, taking 27 sacks over nine games, but still threw for 2,000 yards on 72% passing with 18 TDs and eight turnovers.

Raiola needs to pick a better offensive system fit for his talent as a pocket passer and get back in good shape following his injury. If he puts in the work, he'll be talked about as a first-round talent once again in 2026.

DJ Lagway, Florida

Years remaining: 2

Lagway is ready for a fresh start after two challenging years of trying to lead the Gators. He believed in coach Billy Napier and was eager to lead a turnaround in Gainesville, but injuries and inconsistency made it tough for the former top-10 recruit to be the best version of himself.

During his two years in college, Lagway has dealt with shoulder, core muscle, groin, hamstring and calf injuries and has missed out on valuable offseason reps and development. Combine those issues with a highly pressurized hot-seat situation, a head coach trying to be the offensive playcaller and injuries at receiver and you get a messy situation and a frustrating 4-8 sophomore year that Lagway described as "emotionally draining."

The 6-3, 247-pound passer went 10-9 as Florida's QB1 while putting up 4,179 passing yards, 237 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and 24 turnovers. His 14 interceptions this season were the most among all Power 4 passers, and his 59.5 QBR ranked 14th among SEC starters. There will still be teams interested in his talents regardless of his college résumé because there's a ton of untapped potential here if Lagway can find the right situation and stay healthy.

CJ Bailey, NC State

Years remaining: 2

There has been a lot of portal speculation around Bailey this season, but he hasn't declared plans to enter the portal and could decide to stay in Raleigh for another season.

The 6-6, 210-pound passer became QB1 for the Wolfpack early on in his true freshman season and already has 22 career starts under his belt. Bailey ranked second in the ACC in QBR this season (79.2) after throwing for 3,105 yards on 69% passing with 31 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

The South Florida native teamed up with Jeremiah Smith to win three state titles in high school. If Bailey does hit the portal, he could be a target for several programs closer to home. NC State is trying to hold on here but is already losing its top two wide receivers, Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers, to the portal.

Proven veterans

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Years remaining: 1

The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is ready to move back to the Power 4 level after a terrific season in Las Vegas. Colandrea showed promise as a two-year starter at Virginia but decided to leave after he was benched at the end of the 2024 season. He teamed up with new coach Dan Mullen and a rebuilt UNLV squad this year and put together his best season yet with 3,459 passing yards on 66% passing, 649 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions on a 10-win squad that played for the Mountain West title. Colandrea ranks No. 3 nationally in total offense and No. 2 behind only Diego Pavia in Teamworks' true wins above replacement metric. Taking care of the football has been an issue (36 career turnovers), but he'll be popular among P4 teams looking for an exciting one-year solution at QB.

Alonza Barnett III, James Madison

Years remaining: 1

After being named Sun Belt Player of the Year and leading JMU to the Sun Belt title and all the way to the College Football Playoff in 2025, Barnett is looking to make a move for his final college season. The 6-foot, 217-pound redshirt junior threw for 2,806 yards on 58% passing, rushed for 589 yards and scored 38 total TDs during the Dukes' 12-2 run this season. Barnett was a two-year starter under coach Bob Chesney with a 21-6 career record and accounted for 318 total yards and 3 TDs against Oregon in JMU's first-round CFP loss. Chesney has moved on to UCLA and the Bruins are bringing back starter Nico Iamaleava for 2026, so it'll be interesting to see where Barnett finds his best fit at the Power 4 level.

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Years remaining: 1

Chiles followed Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff from Oregon State to Michigan State after a promising freshman season in 2023, and he gave the Spartans a talented young QB1 to rebuild around. Chiles put up 4,259 total yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 turnovers in 20 starts in East Lansing. He's a 61% career passer with a 3-11 record against Big Ten opponents and missed the Spartans' final three games because of a foot injury, but Chiles should still have solid options ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Beau Pribula, Missouri

Years remaining: 1

The former Penn State backup finally got his opportunity to be a starter in 2025 and threw for 1,941 yards on 67% passing, rushed for 297 yards and scored 17 total TDs with 9 interceptions. Pribula led Missouri to a 5-0 start and a high of No. 14 in the AP Top 25. He displayed impressive toughness in coming back from a dislocated left ankle in less than a month and starting the Tigers' final two games. The redshirt junior finished 10th in the SEC in QBR (67.0) in his first year as a full-time starter.

Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Years remaining: 1

Arnold was excited about getting a fresh start after a rough season as Oklahoma's starter in 2024, but he did not find what he was looking for at Auburn. The former five-star recruit was benched after eight games amid a rough 0-4 start to SEC play with close losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and Missouri. He spent most of November on the bench watching Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight try to lead a turnaround after the firing of coach Hugh Freeze. Arnold put up 1,620 total yards with 14 total TDs and 3 turnovers, ranking 15th among SEC starters in QBR (57.4) and 16th in passer rating (121.75). He'll be one of the more experienced passers in the portal with 18 career starts.

More to watch: Eli Holstein (Pitt), Tyler Van Dyke (SMU), Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin), Dylan Lonergan (Boston College), Ashton Daniels (Auburn), Tayven Jackson (UCF)

G5/FCS gems

Jaden Craig, Harvard

Years remaining: 1

If you ask NFL scouts, there's little debate about Craig being the top FCS passer in the transfer portal. The 6-2, 229-pound redshirt junior already had a Day 3 draft grade going into the season and is Mel Kiper's No. 9 ranked QB prospect for 2026. Craig is a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS and could be a fifth- or sixth-round pick if he goes pro, but he's now exploring his options in the portal.

At Harvard, he was a 24-game starter and All-Ivy performer who threw for 6,074 yards on 61% passing with 63 career total touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would be a great fit in a more pro-style offensive system and is already earning plenty of Power 4 interest.

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Years remaining: 2

The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was one of the top dual-threat playmakers in the country this season, ranking No. 9 in the FBS in total offense with 2,624 passing yards plus 1,007 rushing yards (fifth most among all QBs). Joseph was responsible for 34 total TDs and 14 turnovers and led all Sun Belt passers in yards per dropback (8.1) with the second-best yards per completion rate (15.2) in the FBS. Joseph opened the season with a 75-yard touchdown run against eventual No. 1 Indiana in a 27-14 defeat, led the Monarchs to a 45-26 road win at Virginia Tech and helped pull off the program's first nine-win season since 2016. If the California native can find the right offensive fit for his talents, he could have another big year in 2026.

Katin Houser, East Carolina

Years remaining: 1

After starting seven games as a redshirt freshman at Michigan State in 2023, Houser continued his development with a good two-year run at ECU. The 6-3, 222-pound redshirt junior has improved year after year and threw for 3,300 yards on 66% passing this season with 28 total TDs and 10 turnovers while leading the Pirates to an 8-4 season. Houser opened the year with a 366-yard performance in a close loss to NC State and is looking to move back up to the Power 4 ranks for his final season.

Braden Atkinson, Mercer

Years remaining: 3

Atkinson won the Jerry Rice Award as the national freshman of the year at the FCS level after a terrific true freshman season with the Bears. The 6-1, 215-pound newcomer from Rolesville, North Carolina, came in as an unranked recruit and shined as the second-leading passer in the FCS, breaking school records with 3,596 passing yards on 66% passing and 34 passing TDs.

He led Mercer to a 9-3 season with a No. 6 seed in the FCS playoffs and finished fifth in voting for the Walter Payton Award. Now that Mercer coach Mike Jacobs is taking over Toledo, Atkinson plans to enter the portal. He got a taste of big-time football in November with a road game at Auburn, leading two early touchdown drives and throwing for 210 yards with a touchdown and two picks in a 62-17 loss. Will he follow his coach to the MAC or test his luck and try to play at the highest level?

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Years remaining: 2

The 5-11, 180-pound redshirt sophomore from Miami led all Division I quarterbacks with a ridiculous 425.4 total yards per game this season on the way to being named SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and becoming one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award. Dickens threw for 3,508 yards on 74% passing, rushed for 371 yards and scored 39 total TDs in just nine games. He set an NCAA record against Wofford with 46 consecutive completions on a day in which he went 53-of-56 through the air. Now he's ready to prove he can play against the best.

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Years remaining: 1

Raynor, a three-year starter for the Red Wolves and former Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, has put up 9,877 total yards of offense in his career. That's the second most among all active FBS quarterbacks returning in 2026 behind Byrum Brown. The 6-foot, 202-pound junior has steadily improved his completion percentage up to 66.5% this season and has rushed for 500-plus yards every year, excluding sacks.

More to watch: Parker Navarro (Ohio), Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), Andrew Body (Alabama State), Marcus Stokes (D-II West Florida), Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State), EJ Colson (Incarnate Word), TJ Finley (Georgia State)

Backups to know

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Years remaining: 2

While the uncertainty around Chambliss' eligibility for 2026 lingers, the QB who was supposed to be leading Ole Miss this season has a decision to make as well. There was a lot of hype around Simmons as the successor to Jaxson Dart entering this season, but an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky opened the door for Chambliss to take the job and run with it.

The talented left-hander has thrown for 744 yards on 60% passing with five total TDs and five interceptions in his limited action this season. We'll see how things shake out in Oxford, but there's no doubt Simmons wants to be a No. 1 QB after three long years of waiting for his turn.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

Years remaining: 2

The 6-2, 208-pound redshirt sophomore competed with CJ Carr to become QB1 for the Fighting Irish in the offseason, and by all accounts he performed well and made it a close call during fall camp. Minchey got to play a dozen or more snaps in five blowout wins and was efficient, completing 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards and rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown. After three years in South Bend, the former ESPN 300 recruit looks ready to be a starter and a leader at his next school.

Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech

Years remaining: 3

The 6-2, 220-pound redshirt freshman played in only eight games over two seasons at Georgia Tech but impressed as Haynes King's backup and was clearly in line to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026. Philo threw for 373 yards on 21-of-28 passing in his first career start this season. Now he's moving on after OC Buster Faulker went to Florida and three more offensive assistants left for other jobs. The Gators clearly have a QB need, but other Power 4 programs will be interested as well.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Years remaining: 3

The redshirt freshman stepped in after Drew Allar's season-ending injury and started Penn State's final seven games, leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game win streak to finish the year. Grunkemeyer, a former top-100 recruit, closed on a high note with a career-high 262 passing yards and two TDs in a bowl win over Clemson and finished the season with 1,341 passing yards on 69% passing with nine total TDs and four interceptions. If new Penn State coach Matt Campbell goes with Rocco Becht as his QB to build around in Year 1, Grunkemeyer should have some good options in the portal based on what he put on tape this year.

Lincoln Kienholz, Ohio State

Years remaining: 2

Kienholz has competed for the starting job at Ohio State in each of the past two offseasons and showed dramatic improvement this year in a battle with Julian Sayin that went deep into August. The 6-2, 214-pound passer from South Dakota has appeared in 12 games during his career and put up 205 total yards on 79% passing and three TDs in mop-up duty this season. With a Heisman Trophy finalist ahead of him for at least one more season, it's time for Kienholz to get on the field elsewhere.

More to watch: Bryce Baker (North Carolina), Air Noland (South Carolina), Luke Kromenhoek (Mississippi State), Jake Merklinger (Tennessee), Austin Novosad (Oregon), Trey Owens (Texas), AJ Hill (Memphis), Isaac Wilson (Utah), Nicco Marchiol (West Virginia), Colin Hurley (LSU), Zane Flores (Oklahoma State), Brock Glenn (Florida State), Alex Manske (Iowa State)