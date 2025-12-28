Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Harrison Waylee ran for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 198 yards and No. 20 Virginia edged 25th-ranked Missouri 13-7 in the Gator Bowl on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers bounced back from a crushing loss to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game -- an overtime stunner that cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff -- and reached 11 wins for the first time in the program's 122 years.

Few saw this one coming. Virginia (11-3) was a four-point underdog, according to BetMGM, and was short-handed on both sides of the ball. Coach Tony Elliott's team played without star running back J'Mari Taylor, leading receiver Trell Harris and linebackers Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus.

Taylor, who led the ACC with 1,062 yards rushing during the regular season, was a no-show on the sideline after "deliberating" about playing all week.

Waylee and Xay Davis picked up the slack, combining for 109 yards on 32 carries.

Virginia's defense was equally impressive, holding the Tigers (8-5) to 260 total yards. The Cavaliers forced four punts, intercepted a pass and stopped UVA three times on fourth down.

The last two came on Missouri's final two drives. Facing a fourth-and-2 at the Virginia 41, Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers was pushed out of bounds a yard short of the marker. Facing a fourth-and-10 at the Virginia 21 -- and with Zollers having to leave the game for a play -- Daniel Kaelin threw an incomplete pass to the end zone.

Zollers, a freshman, started his third game of the season in place of Beau Pribula, who announced plans last week to enter the transfer portal. Zollers completed 12 of 22 passes for 101 yards and an interception.

All-American Ahmad Hardy ran 15 times for 89 yards. He broke Missouri's single-season school record set by Cody Schrader (1,627 yards) in 2023 but didn't do enough to spark Missouri's offense.

The Tigers failed to win at least nine games for the third consecutive season. It would have been the first time they had accomplished the feat in school history.