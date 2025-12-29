Open Extended Reactions

Indiana receiver Omar Cooper, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Big Ten title game, is back to full speed and is expected to be fully available against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Cooper leads the No. 1 Hoosiers with 58 receptions and 804 receiving yards heading into the New Year's Day showdown against the Crimson Tide (4 p.m. ET, ESPN). He also has 11 touchdowns, including the toe-tapping game winner against Penn State.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State on Dec. 6. He hobbled off after attempting to catch a downfield pass from Fernando Mendoza. Cooper twice went into Indiana's injury tent, and athletic trainers were working on his right ankle before he left for the locker room.

Cooper, a junior from Indianapolis, has 104 career receptions for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.