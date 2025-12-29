Open Extended Reactions

Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman has informed the school he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Coleman, a former five-star recruit, is expected to be the top wide receiver available in the transfer portal when it officially opens on Friday. The sophomore has two more years of eligibility but will be a prized NFL draft prospect next year.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound wideout led the Tigers with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions in his second year, including a career-high 143 yards on 10 catches against Vanderbilt. Coleman caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman in 2024.

Coleman was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, and was previously committed to Texas A&M before a late flip to Auburn.

He's the latest Auburn starter to opt to enter the portal during the upcoming transfer window, which extends from Jan. 2-16, during the program's head coaching transition.

Auburn fired coach Hugh Freeze on Nov. 2 and hired South Florida's Alex Golesh as its next head coach on Nov. 30.

Coleman joined fellow Auburn wide receivers Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Horatio Fields on opting to move on this offseason.

Offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, defensive lineman Malik Blocton, linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. and cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Jay Crawford are also among the Tigers starters who've announced plans to transfer.

Coleman's decision to transfer was first reported by On3.