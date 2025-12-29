Open Extended Reactions

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and safeties coach Mickey Conn will not return next season, coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday.

Riley, who had two years remaining on his contract, was hired in 2023 to help reenergize a stagnant Tigers offense. But over three seasons, Clemson produced inconsistent results. Quarterback Cade Klubnik showed major progress a year ago in leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff, but the offense did not perform up to its standard in 2025 as the Tigers struggled to run the ball consistently and could not get the passing game going.

Clemson ranked No. 62 in the country in total offense, averaging 392.2 yards. Throughout the season, Swinney had made pointed comments about Riley and the offense, saying multiple times he wanted to see Riley doing a better job providing help for Klubnik and calling the offense.

Riley was the first outside hire as offensive coordinator since Chad Morris in 2011, and his arrival was widely heralded after the Clemson offense took a step back under former coordinator Brandon Streeter and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. But, as Swinney noted in a statement, "it didn't work like we both wanted."

"At the end of the day, we just did not get the production and the results that we needed, and I just feel like it is time for a change, and so we will be moving in a different direction with a new offensive coordinator," Swinney said. "Garrett is smart, he's got great work ethic and he's a great coach, but it just didn't work like we both wanted. He's got an amazing career ahead and he'll be a great head coach in the future."

Conn had been on the Clemson staff since 2016.

"I'm excited for upcoming opportunities he may have to go and call a defense and take the next step in his career," Swinney said. "I am excited about the plan we have in place for our secondary and our defensive staff, and I am looking forward to identifying the right leader for our offense to help achieve our goals for 2026 and beyond."

The Tigers' season ended at 7-6 Saturday, with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl.