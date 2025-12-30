Open Extended Reactions

With Ohio State preparing for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal bout with Miami later this week, coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes secured a five-star commitment Monday from 2027 defensive end D.J. Jacobs, the No. 11 overall prospect in the ESPN Junior 300.

Jacobs, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass rusher from Roswell, Georgia, gave his pledge to Ohio State over Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oregon, among the leading contenders from a deep list of Power 4 finalists. If he ultimately signs with the Buckeyes next year, Jacobs will represent the program's highest-rated defensive signee since Jack Sawyer arrived as the top overall recruit in the 2021 cycle.

Jacobs currently stands as ESPN's No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia and No. 5 overall defender in the 2027 class. His commitment hands No. 2 Ohio State a jolt of recruiting momentum ahead of Ohio State's Cotton Bowl bout with No. 10 Miami on Wednesday (7:30 PM EST, ESPN), 25 days after the defending national champions suffered their first loss of the season against No. 1 Indiana in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 6.

A three-year starter at Blessed Trinity (Georgia) High School, Jacobs is the son of former Georgia defensive tackle David Jacobs, who spent three seasons with the Bulldogs from 1999-2001. His godfather is former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt.

Jacobs was credited with 102 tackles and 16 sacks in his junior season this fall and has accounted for nearly 300 total tackles across his first three varsity seasons. He joins wide receiver Jamier Brown (No. 2 overall) as the second five-star pledge among six ESPN 300 recruits currently committed to the Buckeyes' 2027 class, a group that also includes a pair of four-star defenders between safety Eli Johnson (No. 141) and inside linebacker Quinton Cypher (No. 216).

Ohio State closed the 2026 early signing period on Dec. 5 with ESPN's ninth-ranked class nationally, headlined by the addition of five-star pass catcher Chris Henry Jr. (No. 7 overall).