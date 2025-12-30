Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is listed as probable to play against No. 3 Georgia in Thursday's CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Lacy, who is second in the FBS with 21 rushing touchdowns and second in the SEC with 1,366 rushing yards, injured his shoulder in the first half of the No. 6 Rebels' 41-10 victory against Tulane in a CFP first-round game on Dec. 20.

Lacy's availability was one of the biggest storylines heading into Thursday's contest. He scored two touchdowns and ran for 31 yards in a 43-35 loss at Georgia on Oct. 11.

"I think Kewan will have a great game this game," Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said.

Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright was also listed as probable on the initial availability report released by the CFP on Monday, while tight end Caleb Odom was questionable and linebacker Raymond Collins is doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ruled out starting center Drew Bobo (foot), as expected. Sources previously told ESPN that Bobo will miss the rest of the CFP.

Georgia will also be without three significant players on defense: outside linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (turf toe) and safeties Joenel Aguero (wrist) and Kyron Jones (foot).

The Bulldogs might get back senior receiver Colbie Young, who has been out since the earlier Ole Miss game because of a broken leg. He is listed as probable on the availability report.

"We thought he was done for the year, but he's worked his way back," Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. "But he was a big body that was making plays for us on the perimeter, not just 50-50 balls. He was catching the ball and was explosive. He is an extremely physical blocker."

Young had 23 catches for 336 yards with one touchdown before he was hurt.