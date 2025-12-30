Open Extended Reactions

Northwestern is hiring veteran coach Chip Kelly as its new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Kelly is a two-time college coach, with Oregon and UCLA, and NFL head coach, with Philadelphia and San Francisco, who brings an expertise in varying systems and personnel.

The Raiders fired Kelly as offensive coordinator in November, his first season with the team, after a 2-9 start.

Kelly won a national title as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2024. He worked as New Hampshire's OC (1999-2006) and Oregon's OC (2007-08), and has an extensive history as a play-caller as both a coordinator and head coach. He's in both tempo and deliberate offenses.

Northwestern finished No. 15 in the Big Ten in points per game in the regular season (22.5). Kelly will replace current coordinator Zach Lujan, who has a contract that expires soon.