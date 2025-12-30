Open Extended Reactions

Utah star defensive end John Henry Daley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

Daley earned All-America honors for the Utes and ranks among the top five nationally in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (17.5) this season. He'll officially enter the portal when it opens on Friday and will have two more years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound redshirt sophomore was a first-team All-Big 12 performer and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award in his first season as a full-time starter.

He started Utah's first 11 games before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in late November against Kansas State. Daley said in a statement announcing his decision that he will be "fully healthy" by the spring.

Utah is in the middle of a coaching transition as defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley takes over the program following Kyle Whittingham's 21-year run as head coach.

After Whittingham, the winningest coach in school history, stepped down earlier this month, he agreed to become the next coach at Michigan on Dec. 26.

The offseason transfer window for FBS and FCS players opens on Friday and extends through Jan. 16.