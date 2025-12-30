Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" that star pass rusher T.J. Watt will be available to play in the Steelers' AFC North title showdown in the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

"I'm optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game," Tomlin said of Watt, who hasn't played since suffering a partially punctured lung during a dry needling treatment on Dec. 10. "We'll work him up throughout the course of the week and let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide in terms of whether or not he's a participant.

"But certainly more optimistic this week than I have been in previous weeks as I stand here today."

Watt last played in the Steelers' 27-22 Week 14 win against the Ravens, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. He has seven sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and an interception this season.

Watt had surgery to repair his lung Dec. 11 and was released from the hospital Dec. 12. He returned to practice last week as a limited participant each day, but he didn't play in the 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin explained Tuesday that the team is exercising caution with Watt's return and that contributed to the decision to keep him sidelined in Week 17.

"He's coming off of a medical circumstance different than the injury circumstance," Tomlin said. "And so certainly he has a certain level of health, but we want to be cautious about how we work him back into the fold and certainly he's done appropriate things in that area as well."

Tomlin said he would be more "comfortable" in making a decision about Watt if he's a full participant in practice this week, though the coach added that he's not concerned about Watt's level of football shape after the surgery and recovery process.

"I doubt that T.J. is ever out of football shape or conditioning over the course of a 12-month calendar," Tomlin said. "I just know how he lives his life and how he prepares and how thoughtful he is in terms of what he puts in his body and how he trains. And so I don't imagine that component of it being a major concern."

Tomlin also didn't dismiss the idea of reducing Watt's usual role and using him "situationally."

"I'm open to utilizing him in any way that's appropriate relative to his availability," Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said he was optimistic about the availability of several other Steelers who've missed recent games with injury including WR Calvin Austin III (hamstring), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), cornerback James Pierre (calf) and G Isaac Seumalo (triceps). Inside linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a bone bruise against the Browns, but Tomlin said while Harrison may be limited in practice early in the week, he's also optimistic Harrison will play.

The Steelers, however, will be without supersized tight end Darnell Washington, who had surgery on a broken arm Tuesday morning. Washington broke his forearm in the first half of the loss to the Browns and didn't return. Tomlin said Washington is out against the Ravens, but he didn't disclose his status beyond Week 18.

"He's not available to us this week," Tomlin said. "And that's really all the information that I was concerned about as we formulate a plan, man. This is a one-week season for us."