Boston College is set to hire veteran defensive coordinator Ted Roof for the same role, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Roof, 62, will reunite with Eagles coach Bill O'Brien, as the two worked on the same staff at Penn State, Duke and Georgia Tech. Boston College parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Lewis following a 2-10 season in which the Eagles slipped to 122nd nationally in points allowed (32.8 ppg).

Roof most recently was defensive coordinator at UCF and also has made coordinator stops with Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, NC State, Georgia Tech and Auburn, where he helped the Tigers to a national title in 2010. He served as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 2012, O'Brien's first season as Nittany Lions coach. O'Brien served as Duke's offensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006 when Roof was head coach there.

