MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Oregon receiver Evan Stewart is listed as out for the Capital One Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, but he said Tuesday he is hopes to play should the Ducks advance in the College Football Playoff.

Stewart, expected to be the No. 1 receiver for the Ducks this season, hurt his right knee last June and has missed the entire season. But last week, Stewart went through pregame warmups against James Madison in a first-round CFP game before ending up on the sidelines in street clothes.

But in his first media availability since the injury Tuesday, Stewart said he would like to play at some point this season if he is able, and the Ducks keep winning.

"I hope," Stewart said. "Do I know what's in the future? No, but if I was to tell you last week, I thought I was gonna play honestly. I thought I was gonna really give it a go. But it's day by day. Different days I feel good, different days I feel worse."

Asked what the benefit would be to playing this year, Stewart said, "I'm probably times two the athlete I was prior to the injury, me coming back would benefit me, as people would see my body has changed. People would see my play style has changed. The chip on my shoulder changed, so I feel like it would be a big uprise for me, just given the fact that I was sitting for so long."

Stewart says he now believes the injury "was probably the best thing for me. "I was trying to keep that same mentality of everything happens for a reason. Draw your own story. This is my own story, and it just got a new little scribble in it. So, I hope it's a good one."

Stewart could leave for the NFL draft, or he could opt to take a redshirt this year and return to college. Asked whether he could head to the draft despite not playing so far this year, Stewart said, "... if we're being honest, I do see myself in college for another year. I haven't really thought about it too much, though."

Stewart said he would like the opportunity to play with quarterback Dante Moore, who could also leave early for the NFL draft.

"I want to play with Tay if I'm being for real. I thought me and Tay was gonna do something, but that's the thing I still want to play with Tay. If Tay comes back, I'm gonna be lit."

Stewart said he has enjoyed mentoring the younger receivers this season, particularly freshman Dakorien Moore, who has 29 catches for 448 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

"It showed a lot of leadership," Moore said. "It just shows his dedication and commitment to this team, just showing how much he wants us to be great. Whether he's out there playing or whether he's not, he's going to always be helping us from sideline."