Thursday's Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will see No. 1-ranked Indiana face No. 9 Alabama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, a matchup that would have been nearly impossible to predict a decade ago.

Indiana enters the game with a 13-0 record, while Alabama is 11-3 after defeating No. 8-seeded Oklahoma on the road in the first round.

The Hoosiers haven't played since Dec. 6 -- a 13-10 Big Ten Championship victory over then-No. 1-ranked Ohio State. It marked the program's first victory over an AP No. 1 team and outright conference championship since 1945. A week later, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Hoosier to win the award, which was created in 1935.

It's been a season full of firsts for Indiana and Thursday marks another: The Hoosiers and Crimson Tide have never faced off in collegiate football. They come into the Rose Bowl with contrasting histories.

Here are some key numbers you should know between Indiana and Alabama heading into the "Granddaddy of Them All."

985: Prior to 2024, Indiana struggled to find sustained success on the gridiron with 715 losses -- the second-most in FBS history. The Crimson Tide has the third-most wins ever (985).

However, the Hoosiers have turned things around since coach Curt Cignetti was hired in 2024. They've gone 24-2 over the past two seasons -- trailing only Oregon (25-2) for the best FBS record in that span. Cignetti's 24 wins are the second most in a coach's first two seasons with a team. Current Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has the lead, notching 25 in his previous gig at Washington.

141: When it comes to weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, no other program in college football compares to Alabama (141). On the other end, Indiana was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll this season for the first time ever.

46: The Crimson Tide are familiar with playoff and bowl games, appearing in 79 throughout their history. They've earned 46 wins in those games, the most of any team in FBS history.

It's a different story for the Hoosiers, who are just 3-11 in bowl games and haven't been victorious in one since the Copper Bowl -- now known as the Rate Bowl -- in 1991.

44: While Indiana's 10-win season can be considered an anomaly for its program, Alabama is no stranger to such a benchmark.

The Crimson Tide have recorded 44 campaigns with at least 10 wins (regular and postseason), the most seasons in FBS history. Most notably, during former head coach Nick Saban's 17-year tenure at Alabama, it won fewer than 10 games in a season only once.

Prior to 2024, the Hoosiers had never won 10 games in a season. However, they have now done so in consecutive years.

13: Typically considered unlucky, No. 13 brings positive thoughts for both Alabama and Indiana fans.

The Crimson Tide are winners of 13 national championships in the AP poll era, the most of any team. The Hoosiers' 13 wins this season are a program record.

