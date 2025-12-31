Open Extended Reactions

UAB is expected to hire veteran defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, a source confirmed to ESPN, as new coach Alex Mortensen compiles his staff.

Grantham began the 2025 season at Oklahoma State but was fired after just four games, not long after the team fired head coach Mike Gundy.

He has coached extensively in the Southeast, making coordinator stops at Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State. He served as a defensive analyst for Alabama in 2022, when Mortensen also worked as an analyst under coach Nick Saban.

On3 first reported UAB's expected hire of Grantham.

Grantham, 59, has made college stops at Louisville, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, his alma mater, and worked for five NFL teams, most recently as New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this month, UAB promoted Mortensen to the permanent head coach role.