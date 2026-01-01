        <
          Uniforms for every team in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals

          Texas Tech will be wearing all-black uniforms for its matchup with Oregon in the Orange Bowl. TexasTechFB/X
          • ESPN staffJan 1, 2026, 06:01 PM

          We're through the first round of the College Football Playoffs, with quarterfinal games now on the docket for the eight remaining teams looking to hoist the national championship trophy in a few weeks' time.

          "Look good, play good" is the motto for this year's quarterfinalists, with a number of classic and fresh looks set to take center stage over the New Year's holiday. Miami and Oregon, for instance, are each going the icy white route. The Hurricanes' look includes colorful orange and green accents. The Ducks' white jerseys feature metallic gray elements. On the other hand, Texas Tech will gear up for its first playoff game in program history with an all-black look.

          Here's what every team will be wearing in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.

          Ohio State

          Miami

          Texas Tech

          Oregon

          Indiana

          Alabama

          Georgia

          Ole Miss