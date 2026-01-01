We're through the first round of the College Football Playoffs, with quarterfinal games now on the docket for the eight remaining teams looking to hoist the national championship trophy in a few weeks' time.
"Look good, play good" is the motto for this year's quarterfinalists, with a number of classic and fresh looks set to take center stage over the New Year's holiday. Miami and Oregon, for instance, are each going the icy white route. The Hurricanes' look includes colorful orange and green accents. The Ducks' white jerseys feature metallic gray elements. On the other hand, Texas Tech will gear up for its first playoff game in program history with an all-black look.
Here's what every team will be wearing in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State
Less than 24 Hours ⏰ pic.twitter.com/hwsLd33I5c— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 31, 2025
Miami
Work attire 🪡#GoCanes | @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qWuScznK6I— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 30, 2025
Texas Tech
Dark mode in Miami 🌴#WreckEm | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/gWZuTYgzPa— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 31, 2025
Oregon
Duck the Halls. @OrangeBowl uniform combo. #GoDucks x @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/aUuaI3JQiw— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 24, 2025
Indiana
Ready for the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Yodz3LvSNK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 29, 2025
Alabama
Ready to ROLL! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PGWOFgdYkL— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 1, 2026
Georgia
We'll see you in the Big Easy 🎺#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/HLUhw1fDV7— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 28, 2025
Ole Miss
Sugar Bowl threads 🧵#SugarBowl x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/uAEfU7cO7u— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 31, 2025