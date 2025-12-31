Jordan Rodgers and Joey Galloway explain what Carson Beck needs to do to be successful against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. (1:22)

The first round games of the 2025-26 College Football Playoff are complete, and now the four quarterfinal games are on deck.

The on-campus environments of the first round have been replaced by neutral venues, but the passion that defines college football fandom still shone through as supporters of all eight teams looked to rep their squad.

Even though the quarterfinals will be at traditional bowl games sites, it's a safe bet that crowds will still bring plenty of juice as the bracket's four semifinalists are decided. Here are all the top sights and sounds from the quarterfinal round of the playoff.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes are on the scene

READY FOR ACTION 😤🙌 #GoCanes

📺 Watch Miami vs OSU on @espn at 7:30p/6:30p pic.twitter.com/TjRlZkYAva — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) December 31, 2025

Ohio State fans showing out

THE best damn fans in the land TRAVEL 🗣️@OhioStateFB | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/z72bVjxYdf — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 31, 2025

Miami's threads

Stage is set in Arlington