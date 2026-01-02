Ranking the best players in the college football transfer portal

Open Extended Reactions

After weeks of anticipation and early announcements, the NCAA transfer portal is now officially open for college football players.

The offseason transfer portal window for FBS and FCS players opened at midnight ET on Jan. 2 and extends through Jan. 16. There's no spring transfer period this year, so teams have one big chance to get their rosters right for 2026.

Which players are emerging as the most coveted and poised to make a major impact next season? Here are ESPN's rankings of the top players in the portal, along with scouting reports provided by Steve Muench and Tom Luginbill.

We'll update these rankings frequently throughout January as more high-profile players enter the portal and make commitments. These rankings are based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and general managers throughout the sport.

1. Brendan Sorsby, QB

Transferring from: Cincinnati

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 235 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The former Indiana transfer developed into one of the top passers in college football at Cincinnati. He's a terrific dual-threat playmaker who produced 5,613 passing yards plus 1,027 rushing yards over his two seasons with the Bearcats, totaling 63 touchdowns and 16 turnovers. Sorsby was a top-10 QB this season in QBR and PFF grading and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches.

Sorsby led Cincinnati to a 7-1 start, climbing to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and getting the Bearcats into the Big 12 title race entering November. He ranked third in the conference in total offense with 3,380 yards, 36 TDs and only five interceptions. Sorsby could enter the NFL draft if he receives first-round feedback, but this transfer should make him one of the highest-paid QBs in college football for 2026.

Scout's take: Sorsby is a three-year starter with excellent size, arm strength and mobility. He can make off-platform throws, drop the ball in when throwing downfield and can get the ball out quickly on RPOs. He anticipates extremely well and helps players get open with his throws. He's a powerful runner with excellent size and good quickness. This is an instinctive player in the pocket with elite processing and navigation skills when pressured. -- Tom Luginbill

2. Cam Coleman, WR

Transferring from: Auburn

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 201 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Coleman, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, is undoubtedly one of the most talented wide receivers in college football and has turned 93 catches into 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons in the SEC. He led the Tigers in receiving as a sophomore and proved he can take over games, including a 10-catch, 143-yard performance at Vanderbilt. After playing with five different starting QBs on the Plains, Coleman should benefit greatly from playing in a more stable situation with a College Football Playoff contender and could absolutely be a first-round draft pick in 2027.

Scout's take: This ranking is off unparalleled upside. Coleman is one of the most talented receivers in the country with one of the best highlight reels, and he averaged 14 yards per catch over his two seasons at Auburn. He drops some passes and he can be more consistent in this area, but he's a big target with acrobatic body control and the ability to come down with contested circus catches. He has the second gear to run by corners, and he tracks the deep ball well. He can make defenders miss and his speed makes him a threat after the catch. -- Steve Muench

3. Sam Leavitt, QB

Transferring from: Arizona State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a special season in 2024 and was the Big 12's preseason Offensive Player of the Year entering 2025. He wowed everyone as a redshirt freshman, teaming with running back Cam Skattebo to lead Arizona State to a Big 12 title and near-upset of Texas in the CFP quarterfinals. The former Michigan State transfer put up 3,328 total yards, 29 total TDs and just six interceptions with a top-10 QBR (80.0) while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his squad's first season in the conference.

His follow-up campaign in Tempe was cut short by a foot injury he suffered against Baylor in the Big 12 opener that lingered for weeks and ultimately required season-ending surgery. Leavitt played in just seven games and did an impressive job toughing it out against eventual Big 12 champ Texas Tech, throwing for 319 yards and leading a 75-yard, game-winning touchdown drive in a 26-22 upset.

Scout's take: Leavitt is a two-year starter who completed 61.4% of his passes for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite missing five games in 2025. He evades pressure with his quick feet, he keeps his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket, and he makes off-platform throws. He can layer intermediate throws over the middle, and he puts good touch on downfield passes outside the hashes. His quickness and toughness make him a threat when he scrambles and on designed quarterback runs. He will take risks with the football which also leads to a below average completion percentage. -- Luginbill

4. Mateen Ibirogba, DT

Transferring from: Wake Forest

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 296 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After two seasons as a starter at FCS Georgetown, where he was playing at 250 pounds off the edge, Ibirogba made his move to the ACC in 2024. He redshirted last season and bulked up past 290-plus pounds to focus on playing interior defensive line. This season, he put together a breakthrough year with 21 tackles, 19 pressures, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Demon Deacons while finishing with the third-best pass rush grade among starting ACC defensive tackles in Pro Football Focus grading.

Scout's take: Ibirogba is a disruptive run defender at his best when slipping blocks and shooting gaps. He chases with good effort and has the explosive power to push zone blockers back as he scrapes down the line. His hands are active, he gets good push, and he closes well for his size rushing the passer. He primarily lines up on the inside, but he's versatile enough to play anywhere along the defensive line. -- Muench

5. Isaac Brown, RB

Transferring from: Louisville

Years remaining: 2

HT: 5-9 | WT: 190 | Class: Sophomore

Background: One of the fastest and most explosive playmakers in college football is hitting the transfer portal. Brown, the ACC's Rookie of the Year in 2024, has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns over his first two college seasons. His 7.73 yards per carry average since 2024 leads all FBS backs, and he already has nine career carries of 50-plus yards. Brown brings exceptional speed and elusiveness to the position. He's among the top five in the country in all four major athleticism metrics -- linear speed, acceleration, change of direction and overall play speed -- according to data powered by Teamworks and has hit a max speed of 22.1 mph. Brown hopes to be the No. 1 running back selected in the 2027 draft and is looking to join a contender that can help him get there.

Scout's take: Brown is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. He's explosive with great speed, has the ability to make defenders miss in a phone booth and has deceptive power. He catches the ball well, grabbing 43 passes over the past two seasons. He missed the final four games of the regular season with an injury, but he rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Toledo in the Bush's Boca Raton game. -- Muench

6. John Henry Daley, EDGE

Transferring from: Utah

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Daley earned All-America honors in his first season as a full-time starter with the Utes and ranked among the top five nationally in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (11.5) despite playing just 11 games before a season-ending lower-body injury. The first-team All-Big 12 performer also logged the fourth-best pressure rate on edge rushes (19.6%) among all FBS pass rushers this season, according to ESPN Research. Daley says he'll be fully healthy in time for the spring to keep building on his breakout year.

Scout's take: He is a proven plug-and-play veteran who is a very productive edge defender. He is stout and very physical in the run game, excels holding gap integrity and understands how to fit with nasty intentions in the run game. Daley is very good at block destruction and understanding how offenses attack the edge. As a pass rusher, he wins with strength more than with elite bend and speed at the corner. Daley displays a high motor in pass rush with strong hands and feet that never stop. -- Muench

7. Koi Perich, S

Transferring from: Minnesota

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 200 | Class: Sophomore

Background: You won't find many college football players as dynamic as Perich. The Esko, Minnesota, native was the No. 172 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 and turned down some big-time offers to stay home and play for the Gophers. Perich earned Freshman All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors after grabbing five interceptions in his debut season. He was a three-way player as a sophomore, adding snaps at receiver to his plate while putting together another All-Big Ten season at safety and gaining 617 yards as a kickoff and punt returner.

Scout's take: Perich is a dynamic athlete with top-level production on defense and special teams. He has a good frame with room for added bulk and strength. He's a multi-dimensional playmaker who excelled in basketball and track and field out of high school. He also produced at running back. He sees the field extremely well as a kick returner and posseses great acceleration. As a defender, he possesses a great range in the deep middle. He's a ballhawk patrolling the secondary. He anticipates the pass and closes fast on it. He's very active around the ball with his recognition skills. He is extremely reliable and effective in run support; quick to get downhill and support in the box. Perich is a reliable tackler who brings the wood and likes contact. -- Muench

8. Drew Mestemaker, QB

Transferring from: North Texas

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 211 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The nation's leading passer is entering the transfer portal after a prolific year leading the No. 1 scoring offense in college football. Mestemaker, the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Mean Green to the conference title game and a school-record 12 wins. He's been one of the great revelations of this 2025 season, a former walk-on who hadn't started a game at QB since his freshman year of high school before breaking out with 448 total yards in North Texas' bowl game last season. He'll have an opportunity to continue developing into a top NFL prospect as he makes the move up to the Power 4 level this offseason.

Scout's take: Mestemaker's control of the offense and poise are notable considering he was his high school's backup quarterback. He gets the ball out on time when his first option is there, and he gets through his progressions when his first option isn't there. He puts good touch on his downfield passes. He keeps his eyes up and he makes accurate throws as he climbs the pocket. Mestemaker has quirky mechanics and delivery, but the end result is positive. He has played in a very QB-friendly scheme at North Texas and is not a runner. -- Luginbill

9. Chaz Coleman, EDGE

Transferring from: Penn State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 250 | Class: Freshman

Background: The ESPN 300 signee wowed Penn State coaches during his first offseason in the program and generated a lot of hype that had all the tools to develop into a first-round pick down the road. Coleman played 144 snaps during his debut season and showed flashes with 12 pressures, 3 TFLs and a strip sack against FIU that he returned 39 yards. He also had the sixth-best get-off score among all Power 4 edge rushers in Teamworks' tracking data. He played a limited role after the Nittany Lions got into their Big Ten slate, but the developmental upside is certainly exciting.

Scout's take: Coleman is an ascending pass rusher who can keep blockers' hands off him, turn the corner as a speed rusher and drive tackles when he transitions from speed to power. He can work inside when tackles try to take away the edge and he is fluid enough to win with weave moves. He slips blocks, shoots gaps, and closes well chasing from the backside as a run defender. -- Muench

10. Jayden Woods, EDGE

Transferring from: Florida

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 248 | Class: Freshman

Background: The No. 261 overall recruit in last year's ESPN 300 earned a good role in his true freshman season with the Gators and produced 28 tackles, 13 pressures, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and an interception against Ole Miss that he returned 25 yards. Woods showed the ability to play major snaps right away in the SEC -- he averaged 36 per game this season -- and earned three starts on the year.

Scout's take: This is a dynamic athlete with an exceptional frame. Woods was an all-state discus and shot putter in high school and an accomplished wrestler at 230 pounds. He now weighs 248 pounds and is as explosive as any young edge defender in the country. He combines exceptional foot-quickness with a powerful base, which is rare given his high-cut body. Woods possesses long arms with quick, strong hands to shed and beat blockers before they are set. He bends off the edge without losing balance or momentum, flashing a great closing burst. His long arms disrupt passing windows. Woods is developing moves as a pass rusher but dips and rips effectively with major upside in this facet. -- Muench

11. Omarion Miller, WR

Transferring from: Colorado

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 210 | Class: Junior

Background: The former four-star recruit got on the field early on with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes and delivered a stunning 197-yard receiving performance against USC as a true freshman in 2023. After a season-ending leg injury cut his sophomore season short, Miller came back strong in 2025 with 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Scout's take: Miller averaged 18 yards per catch and led Colorado in all three receiving categories in 2025, even as inconsistent QB play impacted his production. His speed makes him a threat to take the top off the coverage and pull away after the catch. He tracks and adjusts to the deep ball well. He dropped too many passes in 2025, but he can pluck the ball out of the air and he's strong enough to come down with some 50-50 balls. -- Muench

12. Nick Marsh, WR

Transferring from: Michigan State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 203 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Marsh, a former ESPN 300 recruit from Detroit, caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns over his two seasons with the Spartans, leading the team in receiving in back-to-back seasons. He put up 194 receiving yards in his first career Big Ten game against Maryland, broke the program's true freshman receiving records in 2024 and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season.

Scout's take: Marsh's speed makes him a threat to get behind the coverage, and he tracks the deep ball well. He runs hard and breaks some tackles after the catch. He dropped too many passes in 2025, and he can do a better job of attacking the ball with his hands, but he's a taller target with the frame to box out underneath and win 50-50 balls downfield. -- Muench

13. Trey White, EDGE

Transferring from: San Diego State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: White has been a dominant force for the Aztecs and one of the top pass rushers in college football, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in back-to-back seasons while producing a combined 29 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. The preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year produced 41 pressures this season, which ranked in the top 10 among all Group of 5 defenders. White was a two-time captain for the Aztecs and is opting to make a move up rather than enter the NFL draft.

Scout's take: Ultra productive G5 edge rusher. He's a relentless pass rusher with active hands, and he makes it tough for blockers to lock onto his frame as he works upfield. He's twitchy with quick initial burst off the line. He tracks the quarterback and gets off blocks at the top of his rush. He can work inside when offensive tackles try to take away the edge. White has a strong array of pass rush moves. He's a disruptive run defender who can slip blocks and shoot gaps. He can also stack and shed blockers. He's a very sound, productive football player. -- Muench

14. Byrum Brown, QB

Transferring from: South Florida

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 231 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns in the regular season and had the No. 1 QBR and PFF grade among all Group of 5 starters while leading an offense that averaged 43 points per game, fourth most nationally. He's enjoyed a prolific run as the operator of coach Alex Golesh's fast and explosive offensive attack with 9,955 career total yards and 92 total TDs. He's dangerous on the move and rushed for 1,008 yards this season with six 100-plus yard rushing performances, doing the majority of his damage on designed runs. Now the 32-game starter is ready to prove he can compete at the highest level as a senior.

Scout's take: Brown's strong arm complements his excellent frame and mobility. He stays poised and throws with a strong base within the pocket and extends plays, keeps his eyes downfield and finds receivers late when he gets moved off his spot. He is an outstanding runner with an impressive blend of quickness, power and speed. Brown is an unorthodox passer with a long, quirky release, but he's been very productive and is a dynamic player overall. -- Luginbill

15. Josh Hoover, QB

Transferring from: TCU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Hoover took over for an injured Chandler Morris during his redshirt freshman season in 2023 and never looked back, starting 31 consecutive games for the Horned Frogs and developing into one of the Big 12's most productive passers. The two-time team captain broke TCU's single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024, and his 9,629 career passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns are most among all FBS quarterbacks returning for 2026.

Hoover got to sling it around a ton at TCU and has been a 65.2% career passer with a top-five QBR in the Big 12 in each of his three seasons as starter. He'll need to cut down on turnovers to be more successful at his next stop after compiling 42 (33 interceptions, nine fumbles) in his time with the Horned Frogs.

Scout's take: Hoover has enough zip on his passes to throw into tight windows when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He can get the ball out quickly and hit receivers in the numbers running RPOs. He can keep his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket and can make accurate throws when he gets outside the pocket. He has limited size and is not a dynamic athlete, but he has enough to get out of trouble. Hoover is an ideal fit for any Air Raid system and plays a lot like Chandler Morris at Virginia. -- Luginbill

16. Rocco Becht, QB

Transferring from: Iowa State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Becht will be the most experienced returning Power 4 starter in the game next season, a 39-game starter with significant big-game experience who far exceeded three-star expectations during his career with the Cyclones. He has won 26 games as a starter and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game in 2024 as well as the first 11-win season in program history. Becht had an up-and-down year in 2025, throwing for 2,584 yards on 60.5% passing with 24 total TDs and 10 turnovers, but he was playing most of the season with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Scout's take: Becht has played a ton of football. He makes sound adjustments at the line of scrimmage, he gets the ball out on time when his first read is there and he quickly gets to his second read when his first read isn't there. He can beat zone looks with timing and touch. He moves well in the pocket, he scrambles for first down and he follows his blocks on designed quarterback runs. He's rushed for 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Highly productive and consistent in his methods. -- Luginbill

17. Reed Harris, WR

Transferring from: Boston College

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 217 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Harris, a three-star gem out of the state of Montana, developed into a two-year starter for the Eagles and has turned 57 career catches into 1,161 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He's an explosive threat who averaged a whopping 28.6 yards per reception in 2024, with 486 receiving yards and four TDs on just 17 catches, and Harris leads all ACC wideouts with eight catches of 40-plus yards over the past two seasons.

Scout's take: Harris is physical and a matchup issue for defenses based on his big frame and can play in the slot or outside. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch this season and was a threat after the catch due to his size and ability to break tackles. Harris can get off press on the boundary and gain leverage. He's a valuable tool for an offense given his frame and physicality to block core players in the run game, with enough speed to take the roof off the coverage in play action. -- Muench

18. Amaris Williams, EDGE

Transferring from: Auburn

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 269 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former top-100 recruit arrived at Auburn with big-time expectations and is still working towards a breakthrough after two years with the Tigers. Williams played 196 snaps as a sophomore and produced 14 tackles, eight pressures, six TFLs and two sacks while playing in a rotational role behind projected first-round pick Keldric Faulk and dealing with a shoulder injury. Williams nearly entered the portal last year and is now making a move following the Tigers' coaching change.

Scout's take: Williams wins with explosive power, pad level and violent hands as a run defender. He has a good motor, and he closes well chasing from the backside. He's a relentless pass rusher who gets off the ball well and drives blockers when he transitions from speed to power. -- Muench

19. Ian Geffrard, DT

Transferring from: Arkansas

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 387 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The massive defensive tackle started all 12 games for the Razorbacks and was credited with 25 tackles, five pressures, four TFLs and a pass breakup. Geffrard logged 446 snaps on the year, an impressive total given his size, and was effective against the run with nine run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage, per ESPN Research.

Scout's take: Geffrard is an outstanding run defender with rare size and long arms. He stacks blockers, locates the ball and gets off the block in time to make plays. He had four TFLs in 2025 and can make some plays in the backfield. He's played in 28 games and has yet to record a sack, but can overpower blockers and move the quarterback off his spot. -- Muench

20. DeAndre Moore Jr., WR

Transferring from: Texas

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 192 | Class: Junior

Background: Moore, a top-100 recruit coming out of St. John Bosco in California, put together two productive seasons with the Longhorns, logging 77 career catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. He put together several breakout games in his first season in the SEC, including a nine-catch, 114-yard performance against Georgia in the SEC title game. He was Arch Manning's second-leading receiver this year with 38 catches and 532 receiving yards on 51 targets.

Scout's take: Moore can sink his hips and accelerate out of cuts at the top of routes. He runs well and is effective at running deep crossing routes. As an explosive, open-field runner, Moore can make the first defender miss and threaten after the catch. He's a hands catcher, tracks the ball well and was able to cut down on his drops in 2025. -- Muench

21. Caleb Hawkins, RB

Transferring from: North Texas

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Freshman

Background: In his first college season, Hawkins led all FBS players with 29 total touchdowns and produced 1,804 yards from scrimmage (third-most in FBS) to earn All-America honors and American Conference Rookie of the Year. The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native surpassed 200 total yards in six games for the Mean Green, including a 223-yard performance in their bowl win over San Diego State. Hawkins led all FBS backs with 63 broken tackles, according to ESPN Research, and gained 983 rushing yards after contact.

Scout's take: Hawkins hugs his blocks and presses the front side then cuts up and accelerates through the hole when he sees daylight. He breaks tackles with explosive power, contact balance and effort. He catches the ball well, he's quick to reach his top-end speed and he's tough to tackle in space as a receiver out of the backfield. -- Muench

22. Hollywood Smothers, RB

Transferring from: NC State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The former ESPN 300 recruit from Charlotte spent one redshirt season at Oklahoma before coming home and developing into a rising star for the Wolfpack. The first-team All-ACC performer accounted for 1,128 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs this season and surpassed 100 total yards in 11 of his 22 career games in Raleigh. Smothers led the ACC and ranked among the top 10 in FBS in missed tackles forced (71), according to ESPN Research.

Scout's take: Smothers is a patient runner who can sift through traffic between the tackles and bounce runs outside. He's quick through the hole as an inside runner, and when he turns the corner on outside runs, he's fast enough to pull away when he gets a seam. He's a reliable receiver with strong hands, and he's more of a threat after the catch than his yards per catch average in 2025 (5.1) would suggest. -- Muench

23. Dylan Raiola, QB

Transferring from: Nebraska

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former five-star recruit flipped from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023 knowing he would be able to start right away as a true freshman. He led all FBS freshmen and broke the program's freshman record with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016.

Nebraska spent a ton to acquire offensive talent in the portal to load up around him and try to take the next big step in his second year. But a 5-1 start fell apart with losses in four of Nebraska's final six games. Raiola suffered a season-ending broken right fibula against USC in early November. He struggled at times to operate behind a poor offensive line, taking 27 sacks over nine games, but still threw for 2,000 yards on 72% passing with 18 TDs and eight turnovers.

Scout's take: Raiola is accurate, and he can make layered throws over the middle when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He's effective when rolling to his right, and keeps his eyes downfield as he climbs the pocket. He moves well enough to scramble for the occasional first down. Raiola switched commitments multiple times as a recruit and is now transferring after two seasons in Lincoln. Despite being talented, he will need to prove he's committed to make a team better. -- Luginbill

24. DJ Lagway, QB

Transferring from: Florida

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 247 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Lagway, a former top-10 recruit, went 10-9 as Florida's QB1 while putting up 4,179 passing yards, 237 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and 24 turnovers over the past two seasons. His 14 interceptions in 2025 were the most among all Power 4 passers, and his 59.5 QBR ranked 14th among SEC starters.

During his two years in college, Lagway has dealt with shoulder, core muscle, groin, hamstring and calf injuries and has missed out on valuable offseason reps and development. Combine those issues with a highly pressurized hot-seat situation, a head coach trying to be the offensive playcaller and injuries at receiver and you get a messy situation and a frustrating 4-8 sophomore year. Lagway is ready for a reset and a fresh start to finish his career.

Scout's take: Lagway's rare blend of size, mobility and arm strength translates to a high ceiling. He can drop the ball in the bucket and hit receivers in stride throwing downfield. He's quick for his size and is tough to tackle when he gets into space, making him more of a threat as a runner and scrambler than the stats would suggest. He has started 19 games with 13 of those starts coming against SEC teams. Lagway might be the most physically gifted player at the position in the portal. -- Luginbill

25. Lance Heard, OT

Transferring from: Tennessee

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-6 | WT: 330 | Class: Junior

Background: Heard, a former top-100 recruit who began his career at LSU, is back in the transfer portal after developing into a two-year starter at left tackle for Tennessee. He showed significant improvement as a junior after ranking among the bottom five SEC starting tackles in pressures allowed (20) and blown block percentage (3.8%) in his first season with the Vols, according to ESPN Research. Heard allowed pressure on just 1.7% of snaps in pass protection in 2025, which ranked fifth-best among SEC tackles and helped him earn third-team All-SEC recognition.

Scout's take: Heard is a massive presence who can be a physical, mauling blocker. He can cover up and seal off blockers and, at his best, bully and drive defenders off the line. He'll lose pad level at times and play high, which can impact effectiveness. He moves well enough to cut off backside linebackers climbing to the second level and kick out defenders when he pulls. He possesses good balance and feet, and flashes a powerful punch in pass pro. He has the frame and foot speed to develop into an outstanding pass blocker. His length and quickness make it difficult for speed rushers to turn the corner working against him. This is a big, physical tackle with SEC starting experience and, while not always clean in technique, he has consistently proven he can get the job done and will be an attractive portal candidate as a plug-and-play option. -- Muench