New Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck with him to be his playcaller with the Wolverines, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

While the deal has not officially been announced, Whittingham acknowledged the hire during an appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday" on Thursday, calling the move "huge" for Michigan.

"It's going to be a big plus having him there in Ann Arbor," Whittingham said.

In 2025, Beck's only season with Utah under Whittingham, the Utes' offense ranked fifth in scoring, averaging 41.3 points per game. The Utes also ranked No. 1 in yards per rush (6.02) and second in rushing yards per game (266.3).

Beck was the offensive coordinator at New Mexico in 2024 and was offensive coordinator for Syracuse in 2023.

The Wolverines finished their season Wednesday, losing to Texas 41-27 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.