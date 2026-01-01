Open Extended Reactions

Louisville running back Isaac Brown plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

Brown, the ACC's Rookie of the Year in 2024, has rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns over his first two seasons and is expected to be one of the top players available when the portal officially opens Friday.

Brown plans to have a do-not-contact tag on his portal entry, his agent Richard Bailey of Control Of The Market LLC told ESPN, which will restrict schools from contacting him while Brown and Bailey continue vetting their options.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back from Miami was a breakout star for the Cardinals as a true freshman in 2024 with 1,527 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns during a Freshman All-America season.

This year, Brown earned third-team All-ACC honors after rushing for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 8.75 yards per carry. He produced six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 205 yards in a win over Boston College, but missed four games in November with a lower leg injury.

Brown returned from the injury for the Cardinals' 27-22 win over Toledo in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl, rushing for 102 yards and 2 scores on 10 carries.

Louisville is also set to lose running back Duke Watson to the transfer portal. Watson rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 as the Cardinals' No. 2 back behind Brown but was limited by injury this season. He announced Wednesday he plans to transfer.

The offseason transfer portal window for FBS and FCS players begins Friday and extends through Jan. 16.