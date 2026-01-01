Open Extended Reactions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has its difference-maker back for 2026: Wide receiver Duce Robinson is returning to school.

Robinson announced Thursday that he was passing up the NFL draft to return to FSU for his senior season. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Robinson was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards (1,081) and had six touchdowns in 2025. He averaged 19.3 yards per reception.

"This has truly been one of the best years of my life," Robinson said in a video posted on X. "I'm really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026."

He was Florida State's first 1,000-yard receiver since Tamorrion Terry in 2019 and the 14th one in school history.

A first-team All-ACC selection, Robinson had five 100-yard receiving games. He also was praised by coach Mike Norvell for his perimeter blocking.

While Florida State had roughly 30 players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal in December, the Seminoles have received good news in the last few days.

The team's top cornerback, Ja'Bril Rawls, reversed course on Wednesday and said he would return in 2026. Rawls had 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in seven games. He was often viewed as a reliable run stopper, although Rawls suffered a season-ending injury in the Noles' 24-10 loss to Clemson in early November.

Florida State also announced on Thursday that John Garrett was hired as deputy athletic director and general manager of player personnel, a restructured position that "will oversee all football roster construction, player evaluation, recruiting operations and NIL integration."

Florida State is expected to be active in the transfer portal, which opens Friday. Robinson's return could help the Seminoles attract a transfer quarterback.