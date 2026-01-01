Open Extended Reactions

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024 who missed much of this past season with an ankle injury, will return to the Tigers in 2026.

"College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold," Weeks posted to Instagram on Thursday. "See you in September."

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Weeks started 11 games in 2024 and finished second in the SEC -- and ninth nationally -- with 125 tackles, including 10 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had 2 forced fumbles, 6 quarterback hurries and an interception.

A preseason All-America candidate, Weeks broke his ankle in LSU's loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27. He returned two weeks later against South Carolina but did not play again until the regular-season finale at Oklahoma. Former LSU coach Brian Kelly called Weeks' injury a bone bruise, but Weeks told reporters in November that his ankle "cracked right down the middle."

Weeks still finished with 31 tackles, a sack and eight quarterback hurries this season.

He will join new coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who Kiffin retained and who celebrated Weeks' return.

Weeks' older brother, West, was a senior linebacker for LSU this fall and finished third on the team in tackles. His younger brother Zach joined the team as a freshman linebacker.