Mario Cristobal, Dan Lanning headline top quotes from CFP quarterfinals

The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff has come to a close, with the initial field of 12 now whittled down to just four teams.

With classic games and dominant performances alike, the quarterfinals brought all sorts of memorable matchups. It also brought plenty of great quotes from the coaches that helped earn their squads a semifinal berth.

Here are the top quotes from the CFP quarterfinals.

"Mass kicks ass." -- Miami coach Mario Cristobal

The Hurricanes, who took down Ohio State 24-14 at the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, evidently didn't care much about the Buckeyes' status as pregame multiscore favorites. (The line closed at Ohio State -9.5 on DraftKings.) Miami built an early lead, shutting out the Buckeyes in the first half, and eventually powered its way to an upset win behind a powerful performance in both the offensive and defensive trenches. The Hurricanes sacked Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin five times and ran the ball eight times for 52 yards on their game-sealing drive.

On "College GameDay" the morning after the big win, Cristobal referenced an old lesson from coaching legend-turned-"GameDay" analyst Nick Saban that influenced his line-heavy roster-building approach. In philosophy, the Occam's razor principle holds that, generally speaking, the simplest answers to a problem are often most effective. Cristobal (and Saban) evidently agree with such a notion when it comes to offensive and defensive linemen.

"I assume every time it didn't work, I'm stupid, and when it did work, I was smart. That's how it works, right?" -- Oregon coach Dan Lanning

A stalwart defensive outing by the Ducks completely shut down Texas Tech's offense, which was held without a point -- the first shutout in the Orange Bowl since 1992 and the third shutout in College Football Playoff history. Oregon forced four turnovers, including a strip sack and fumble recovery by Matayo Uiagalelei that set up the Ducks' first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

On the other side of the ball, Lanning was incredibly aggressive in keeping his offense on the field on fourth downs. Oregon attempted eight fourth-down conversions, the most ever in a College Football Playoff game, according to ESPN Research, converting four of those attempts. After the game, Lanning offered a sarcastic musing about outside reactions to his approach.

"Why should [the moment] be too big, because our name's Indiana?" -- Indiana coach Curt Cignetti

Playing in their first Rose Bowl since 1968, the Hoosiers delivered a convincing display in their matchup with Alabama. Indiana was clinically efficient on offense and stout on defense (outgaining the Crimson Tide 407-193) en route to a statement 38-3 win. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was surgical in the rout, completing 14 of his 16 passing attempts for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Cignetti, now boasting a staggering 25-2 record as Hoosiers head coach, had a simple point to make in his postgame interview: Just because Indiana hasn't had a ton of success historically doesn't mean it will back down from the spotlight now.

"To be down nine this time when we were up nine last time ... now the tale has flipped a little bit." -- Ole Miss coach Pete Golding

Ole Miss' tumult leading into playoff season seems like a distant memory now after a 39-34 win over Georgia. Down 21-12 going into halftime, the Rebels' offense came alive in the second half, and a Lucas Carneiro field goal (plus a bizarre safety) gave Ole Miss the win.

This game was a reversal of the last time Ole Miss and Georgia met this season ... and Pete Golding was very much aware of the dichotomy.