Tenth-seeded Miami became the first double-digit seed in the 12-team era to crash the semifinals, continuing to muscle their way through the field by beating defending national champions Ohio State 24-14 on New Year's Eve. They'll face the winner of Thursday night's Allstate Sugar Bowl -- No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss -- in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 (7:30 ET, ESPN).

Fifth-seeded Oregon's stifling defense shut down No. 4 Texas Tech, with freshman Brandon Finney picking off two passes and recovering a fumble to help the Ducks reach the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 (7:30 ET, ESPN). They'll face No. 1 Indiana, which continued its storybook season and first Rose Bowl appearance since 1968 by dispatching another of the sport's bluebloods, No. 9 Alabama.

Here's a closer look at the semifinal matchups.

Chick fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oregon

When: Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN

What we learned in the quarterfinal: Any remaining doubts about Indiana's ability to contend for -- and win -- its first national title vanished into the rarefied air surrounding the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers clobbered Alabama in every facet, employing a balanced offense and stifling defense to overwhelm the Tide at the line of scrimmage. Indiana's 10th-ranked run game didn't get enough attention, but Roman Hemby propelled a ground game that kept the offense out of difficult situations. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza was excellent from the second quarter on, leading several long touchdown drives. Devan Boykin and others led a defense that proved again why it's among the nation's best and most consistent units.

X factor: Wide receiver Charlie Becker. Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. are Indiana's headliners at wideout, but Becker has come on strong late in the regular season and especially in his two postseason opportunities. Becker, who had his first two 100-yard receiving performances in consecutive games against Penn State and Wisconsin, led Indiana with 126 receiving yards against then-No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game victory. He had a leaping 21-yard catch for Indiana's first touchdown against Alabama, and added a 30-yard catch.

They can reach the title game if...: The Hoosiers continue to control the line of scrimmage, achieve run-pass balance and limit big plays from Dante Moore and Oregon's numerous playmakers. Consider that Indiana beat Oregon by 10 points at Autzen Stadium despite Mendoza throwing a pick-six early in the fourth quarter. The game really wasn't that close, as Oregon didn't score an offensive touchdown for the final 50:15. Indiana must apply pressure to Moore, who threw two interceptions in the first game but is capable of making any throw on the field. Indiana likely can't afford another major mistake like Mendoza's pick-six, so playing clean and avoiding difficult down-and-distances will be critical. -- Adam Rittenberg

What we learned in the quarterfinal: Oregon can play some nasty defense, too. Coach Dan Lanning challenged that group after saying it fell short of its standard in a 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round last week, when the Ducks gave up 500 yards of offense. It was a completely different story in the quarterfinals against one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Oregon forced four turnovers, had four sacks, seven tackles for loss and the Ducks recorded their first bowl shutout since World War I. Brandon Finney Jr. had two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the win, while Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti formed a fearsome rushing duo from the edge.

X factor: We will stick with defense here and note how well Tuioti has played in the second half of the season for the Oregon defense. Tuioti, the third-leading tackler on the team, has seven sacks in the last six games and especially made his presence felt against the Red Raiders. He noted that during the practice leading up to the Texas Tech game, the coaches emphasized creating turnovers to keep the Red Raiders off the field. Oregon had only gained 17 in 13 games before Thursday.

They can reach the title game if...: Oregon can find its rhythm on offense. There is no question the Oregon offense did not play its best game, but some of that is because the Texas Tech defense created problems for the Ducks -- completely shutting down the run game and forcing them out of their trademark rhythm. Dan Lanning also went for it eight times on fourth down, converting just four chances. It is one thing to be aggressive when you feel you are in control of the game, another if the game feels like it can swing on a fourth-down call. If Oregon can get into an offensive groove -- and stay out of some of those fourth-down situations -- and the defense can stay aggressive, they will give themselves a great chance to reach the title game. -- Andrea Adelson