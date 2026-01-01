Pat McAfee discusses Alabama’s decision to bench Ty Simpson for Austin Mack, noting a possible injury factor behind the quarterback change. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

PASADENA, Calif. -- Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson exited in the third quarter of a 38-3 College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Indiana at the Rose Bowl because of an apparent injury and was replaced by backup Austin Mack.

Simpson fumbled on a hard hit to his midsection late in the first half against the Hoosiers and was on the field to start the second half for the Crimson Tide, but he was benched after a three-and-out.

Mack, a redshirt sophomore who has completed 13 of 16 passes this season for 125 yards, guided the Crimson Tide to a field goal on his first drive for Alabama's first points of the game.

Before leaving, Simpson struggled mightily. He completed 12 of 16 passes for only 67 yards with the lost fumble.