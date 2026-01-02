Rich Eisen reacts to Marcus Freeman's decision to stay at Notre Dame instead of pursuing jobs in the NFL. (2:55)

Notre Dame leading wide receiver Jordan Faison, also a midfielder for the school's powerhouse lacrosse team, will not play lacrosse in 2026 as he focuses solely on football, the school told ESPN.

Faison led the Fighting Irish in both receptions (49) and receiving yards (640) in 2025 and scored four touchdowns. He initially joined the football team as a walk-on in 2023 and was thrust into action because of injuries late in the season, earning Sun Bowl MVP honors after a 115-yard performance against Oregon State. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Faison had 30 receptions in 2024.

He played 12 games for the Irish lacrosse team in 2025, contributing nine goals and five assists. A top-50 national lacrosse recruit from Florida, Faison started for Notre Dame as a freshman in 2024 and had 22 goals and eight assists, helping the Irish to the national title.

Faison is set to rejoin quarterback CJ Carr and others with Notre Dame, which went 10-2 but opted out of a bowl invite after being snubbed for the College Football Playoff.

Faison's younger brother, Dylan, has enrolled Notre Dame as a freshman and will play both football and lacrosse. Dylan Faison is the No. 1 recruit in lacrosse, according to Inside Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse Federation, and a three-star football recruit at wide receiver.