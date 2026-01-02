Max Olson ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby as the top player in the transfer portal and predicts a recruitment battle between Texas Tech and LSU. (1:04)

Former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, has visits lined up to both Texas Tech and LSU, sources told ESPN.

Per ESPN sources, Sorsby is set to fly to visit Texas Tech on Friday and will go from there to Baton Rouge. He's ESPN's No. 1-ranked portal player in Max Olson's portal rankings and a coveted player by two programs in quarterback need.

There are more than 4,000 Division I football players currently in the NCAA transfer portal, which opens Friday.

Sorsby is considered at the top of that crew after throwing for 2,800 yards, running for 580 and accounting for 36 combined touchdowns this year. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He has thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 TDs in his career, which began at Indiana in 2022. He went to Cincinnati in 2024 and thrived there under coach Scott Satterfield.

Texas Tech is coming off a College Football Playoff season that included a Big 12 title. The fourth-seeded Red Raiders got shut out in the Capital One Orange Bowl by Oregon, finishing with just 215 total yards in the CFP quarterfinal game.

LSU will be in its first season with coach Lane Kiffin, a noted quarterback tutor. The Tigers are also in need of a quarterback, with Garrett Nussmeier leaving. LSU has not reached the playoff since winning the 2019 national championship.

ESPN's Max Olson contributed to the story.