Kansas State starting quarterback Avery Johnson will return to finish his college career, saying he has "unfinished business" with the Wildcats.

Johnson, who has started the past two seasons, announced his decision on Instagram, writing, "I believe in this team. I believe in our coaches. And I believe the best is still ahead."

Johnson will play for new Kansas State coach Collin Klein, a former All-America quarterback for the school who recruited Johnson there as an assistant before leaving to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M the last two seasons.

A top-80 national recruit from Wichita, Kansas, Johnson is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who had 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 605 yards and seven touchdowns. His numbers dipped a bit this fall as Kansas State endured a bumpy 6-6 season that ended with coach Chris Klieman electing to step down and the team electing not to participate in a bowl game.

"There is unfinished business here and I'm not done yet," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "This place, this program and this fan base mean everything to me."

Johnson, 21, has 1,378 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns and 5,576 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in his career.