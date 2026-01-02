Open Extended Reactions

Texas tight end Jack Endries, one of the country's top tight end prospects, is leaving school early to enter the 2026 NFL draft, he told ESPN.

Endries is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked tight end for the 2026 NFL draft. He's 6-foot-4, 236 pounds and has flashed explosion and versatility during a career that spanned three years at Cal and one at Texas.

Endries has showcased high-end production in his career, as he brings impressive career totals for a tight end -- 124 catches, 1,376 yards and 7 touchdown catches.

"I think I'm ready to go to the next step here," Endries told ESPN in a phone interview on Friday. "I've really enjoyed my four years of college, but I think it's time to move on and chase my dream of making to the NFL."

Endries has started all 39 games the last three seasons, a testament to dependability that he proudly pointed out. His career on the field included two seasons starting at Cal and one at Texas.

Endries emerged as a top prospect at Cal in 2024, as he led Cal in receiving yards with 623 on 56 receptions. He shined at Texas this year, catching 33 balls for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Endries said he's grateful for the time at Texas.

"Just the coaching is at the highest-tier possible," he said. "We're a relentless team. The training and coaching is what sets us apart. I thought I became a lot better at blocking and a much better receiver.

"When you come here, you come here to improve. And that's what happened."

That improvement showed on the field. He caught four passes against Ohio State in the season opener for Texas this year, grabbed two touchdown passes against San Jose State and finished his career with a flourish. He had his best game of the season against Texas A&M, catching four passes for 93 yards. He played in the Citrus Bowl for Texas against Michigan, grabbing five balls for 35 yards and a touchdown.

He's excited to showcase his competitiveness in the NFL.

"I'm a player that they can count on, that's reliable," he said. "I'm good in big moments, I'm good in big games. I came here to compete, I'm a competitor. I play football because I love to compete."