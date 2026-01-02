Open Extended Reactions

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons, who opened the 2025 season as the starter before getting hurt and losing the job to Trinidad Chambliss, plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Missouri is Simmons' likely landing spot, and that he's entering the transfer portal with a no contact tag, meaning other schools aren't permitted to contact him.

Simmons is expected to remain with the Rebels throughout the College Football Playoff. The No. 6 Rebels play No. 10 Miami in a CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Miami native will be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Simmons' departure might force the Rebels to sign a starting quarterback for the 2026 season from the transfer portal, if the NCAA doesn't grant Chambliss a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility. Ole Miss filed a waiver petition for Chambliss Nov. 16, but hasn't yet received a decision from the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement.

Chambliss passed for 3,660 yards with 21 touchdowns and ran for 520 yards with eight scores this season. He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

"I think the NCAA is closed right now," Chambliss said after Thursday's 39-34 upset of No. 3 Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. "I'm pretty sure they open [Friday]. So, hopefully we hear an answer soon."

Even if Chambliss is granted a sixth season, he could join former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU or test the lucrative quarterback market in the transfer portal.

This past season, Simmons started the Rebels' opener against Georgia State, throwing for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Rebels' 63-7 victory. However, Simmons injured his left ankle in a 30-23 win at Kentucky on Sept. 6.

Simmons was replaced by Chambliss, a Division II transfer from Ferris State, the next week against Arkansas, the first of his 12 consecutive starts.

Simmons attempted only 20 passes in four games after he was hurt. He completed 60% of his attempts for 744 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The Tigers were in the market for a quarterback after 2025 starter Beau Pribula decided to enter the transfer portal. Freshman Matt Zollers started after Sam Horn and Pribula were sidelined with injuries this past season.