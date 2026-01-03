Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who helped the team to an 11-0 start and its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025, will return for the 2026 season.

Reed announced his decision on Instagram, channeling Michael Jordan by writing "I'm back" in a statement and adding, "Where the heart is. Let's finish what was started Aggieland!"

The 6-1, 185-pound Reed, who took over as Texas A&M's starter several games into the 2024 season, had 3,169 pass yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He added 493 rush yards and six scores.

Texas A&M briefly launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for Reed, who struggled in the regular-season finale against Texas and in the CFP first-round game against Miami, throwing a combined four interceptions and no touchdown passes. He ranked fourth in the SEC in passing.

Reed's return was expected but still drew some speculation following the Aggies' CFP exit. Last month, LSU coach Lane Kiffin posted on social media that Reed should join the Tigers, following a video in which Reed discussed Kiffin's large offer to leave Ole Miss for LSU.

Reed will lead an Aggies offense now being directed by Holmon Wiggins, who was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to the lead role following Collin Klein's departure to Kansas State. The Aggies lose top wide receiver KC Concepcion but bring back wideout Mario Craver and others.