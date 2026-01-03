Byrum Brown airs it out for 60-yard touchdown pass (0:26)

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown has entered the transfer portal and is scheduled to visit Auburn this weekend, where he could join former Bulls coach Alex Golesh, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Sources told ESPN that Auburn is Brown's likely destination, providing a much-needed jolt to one of the worst Power 4 conference offenses this season.

Brown, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, has one season of eligibility remaining. On3 first reported that he would be visiting Auburn.

While directing Golesh's high-flying USF offense this season, Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns and 347.2 yards of offense per game.

Brown completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also ran for 1,008 yards with 14 scores and had at least 100 rushing yards in six games.

Under Golesh, Brown helped lead the Bulls (9-4) to early-season upsets of then-No. 25 Boise State and then-No. 13 Florida to climb to No. 18 in the AP poll.

In four seasons at USF, Brown passed for 7,690 yards with 61 touchdowns and ran for 2,265 yards with 31 scores.

Auburn (5-7) ranked 99th in the FBS in passing (197.1 YPG) and 74th in scoring (26.8 PPG) in 2025.

The Tigers' top three quarterbacks -- Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight -- are all expected to enter the transfer portal.

Golesh was hired Nov. 30 to replace former Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, who was fired after a 4-5 start. Auburn has endured five straight losing seasons under Freeze and Bryan Harsin.