Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey the program's new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Godsey, who played for the Yellow Jackets from 1998 to 2001, is a former college teammate of Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. He'll return to the college ranks after 14 seasons in the NFL, where Godsey coached players such as Arian Foster, Rob Gronkowski and DeAndre Hopkins across stops with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins from 2011 to '25.

Godsey, 47, is set to replace Buster Faulkner, who left to take the same job at Florida under coach Jon Sumrall last month after three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Godsey has spent the past three years working with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who previously coached with Faulkner at Georgia.

Godsey's last full-time playcalling role came with the Texans during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He'll take over a new-look Georgia Tech unit in 2026 without quarterback Haynes King, who stewarded the nation's 12th-ranked scoring and led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 finish in 2025.

Godsey, 47, was a two-year starter at quarterback at Georgia Tech under coach George O'Leary and remains the program's record-holder for single-season passing yards (3,085). He began his coaching career as an assistant at Central Florida from 2004 to '10, coaching alongside Key for six seasons with the Knights before leaving for the NFL.