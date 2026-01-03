Open Extended Reactions

Former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who leads the country in passing yards this year, has committed to Oklahoma State, he told ESPN.

Mestemaker proved one of the season's breakout stars, leading North Texas to a 12-2 record, a spot in the American Conference title game and a bowl win over San Diego State. This came in his first year as a starting quarterback since his freshman year of high school.

He will join former North Texas coach Eric Morris in Stillwater, as he mentioned his former head coach and Cowboys offensive coordinator Sean Brophy as big reasons for his transfer there. He mentioned Morris' tutelage of quarterbacks such as Cam Ward, Patrick Mahomes and John Mateer as a reason to follow him.

"I think just the relationships that I've built there with Coach Morris, Coach Brophy and that whole staff, offense and defense," Mestemaker told ESPN. "I think Coach Morris is the best playcaller in the nation. The insight he has, and the way he sees offense, and the way he makes me at quarterback comfortable in everything we are running.

"I feel like sets me up for success in everything that he calls."

In turn, Mestemaker's commitment looms as a huge piece to set up Morris for success at Oklahoma State. Mestemaker is coming off a season where he threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns, and that garnered interest from some of the sport's biggest brands. His rise has been so sharp that he'll be on NFL radars next season, his third in college football.

He chose to stay loyal to Morris, and he's excited to lock arms with his coach and build with him there. Morris signed a five-year deal to replace Mike Gundy, the school's all-time winningest coach who was fired in September.

"To be the starting point of it all, and the one that's locked in first," Mestemaker said, "I hope getting that out there will help more name [players] realize how special this staff really is.

"If I didn't 100% trust these guys with my career, I'd take longer to see what's out there and test out the waters."

Part of Mestemaker's trust in Morris comes from the trust Morris placed in him. Mestemaker's backstory is one of the most unusual in the sport, as he never started a varsity high school game at quarterback. Morris took a risk on him and developed him as a quarterback, as Mestemaker's first college start came in the bowl game following the 2024 season.

Mestemaker said his decision is a reciprocation of the belief that Morris had in him. Mestemaker said he considered three to five other schools, but didn't take any visits. He's visiting Oklahoma State starting Saturday, and he said he has never been to campus.

"To have a coach really be the first person to take a chance on me and trust me, I feel like I owe him that back in some sort," Mestemaker said. "I think he's the best at his job in the world, and I 100% believe in him, too. That trust that what we've built is bigger than just on the football field."

They'll have significant work to do. Oklahoma State finished winless in the Big 12 the last two years, went 1-11 this season, and the program has delivered a strong argument as the worst power-conference football program in the country in the past two years.

Morris is amid a significant roster overhaul with 59 Oklahoma State scholarship players currently in the transfer portal. And Mestemaker is optimistic they can execute a turnaround.

"I know Coach Morris knows there's work to do," he said. "But he's never shied from that. We knew last year, there was work to do. People thought we'd be struggling to make a bowl game again.

"I know this staff on offense and defense never shied away from a challenge."