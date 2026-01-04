Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday night as the FCS' offensive player of the year.

Brungard garnered 177 points and received 28 first-place votes from a national panel.

Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens had 138 points with 10 first-place votes, and North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had 94 with six first-place votes.

The winner was announced two days before Montana State faces Illinois State in the FCS title game at Vanderbilt University.

Former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott won the award last year.

The first Youngstown State player to win the award that started in 1987, Brungard completed 277 of 403 passes for 3,230 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He ran for 1,468 yards and 27 touchdowns on 242 carries. The Penguins finished 8-5, blowing a 35-7 halftime lead in a 43-42 first-round playoff loss to Yale.

Mercer defensive tackle Andrew Zock won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player. He is in the transfer portal.